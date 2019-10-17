Jamie Drake Shares 'Redwood Tree' Video With The Talkhouse

Los Angeles-based indie folk songwriter Jamie Drake shared the official video for "Redwood Tree" with The Talkhouse. The song is featured on Jamie Drake's stunning debut album, Everything's Fine out now via AntiFragile Music. About the video Jamie Drake told The Talkhouse, "'Redwood Tree' is a joyous song, celebrating the creation of music itself, so it made sense to have fun with the video. It was a team effort all around - coming together over time, with all the right elements, people and ideas - similar to Kristen Meyer's collage art for the album and single covers." Video director Marke Johnson of The Made Shop adds, "The process was technically quite simple. We started with a time lapse video of Kristen actually creating what would eventually become the single artwork. We sped this up many times to show the unfolding of the twigs and flowers. Then Jamie just shot herself using an iPhone, a couple lights, and green face paint that only revealed her eyes and mouth as she sang each layered vocal part in turn. From there it was a fairly direct process of extracting the lips and eyes, and compositing them onto the emerging time lapse twig structure."

Jamie Drake's fall tour kicks off on Friday in Boston at The Red Room at Cafe 939. The fall tour will include shows in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and more. All upcoming shows are listed below.

Within the last few years, Jamie Drake has collaborated with the likes of Jim James (My Morning Jacket), Mikael Jorgensen (Wilco), and Moby. She's also toured with accomplished performers such as Sara & Sean Watkins of Nickel Creek, J.S. Ondara, Shawn Colvin and The Lone Bellow.

Her numerous film and TV credits include composing the theme for the CW series Life Sentence, and she has performed at major music events like SXSW in Austin, Musician's Corner in Nashville, Jubilee: A Celebration of Jerry Garcia at The Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, and Folk Alliance International in Quebec. Noting her performance in a theatrical revue of 1960's folk music, The New York Times stated, "Jamie Drake, embodying Judy Collins, quietly claims the show's best moment with a revelatory version of 'Turn, Turn, Turn.'"

From her nomadic childhood with gypsy parents where she was constantly the new kid in town, to overcoming heartbreak and divorce and being the ultimate late bloomer, Everything's Fine gives Jamie permission to take the spotlight at age 39 and be her weird and wild-eyed self on center stage.

Everything's Fine flourishes around Drake's enchanting voice (and her three-octave range) with nine songs that are simultaneously familiar -- written with a dash of old Hollywood glamour -- yet all the while fresh and inventive. The album title is emblematic of her generally optimistic - and disarmingly funny -- personality, exploring the insecurity and exhilaration that comes with starting a new chapter of her life.

"So much of day-to-day life is optimistically proceeding as if things are going to work out, contrary to the evidence that things are really falling apart. Yet still we continue to tell ourselves that everything's fine," she adds, laughing. "It's really just my way of lying to myself."

Watch the video for 'Redwood Tree' below.

Jamie Drake Tour Dates:

October 18 - Boston, MA @ The Red Room at Cafe 939 ^

October 19 - Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace ^

October 22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade ^

October 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas ^

October 25 - Washington, DC @ DC9 ^

October 26 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle ^

October 27 - Charlotte, NC @ The Evening Muse ^

October 30 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East ^

November 1 - Decatur, GA @ Eddie's Attic ^

^ Cat Clyde

Everything's Fine track list:

1. "Everything's Fine"

2. "Redwood Tree"

3. "Oh Well Oh Well"

4. "Make a Spark"

5. "When The Tide Comes In"

6. "To My Love"

7. "Wonder"

8. "Blue

9. "Allison"





