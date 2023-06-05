Jake Owen Announces 'Loose Cannon' Tour

Multi-Platinum recording artist Jake Owen announces his headlining Loose Cannon Tour kicking off on Sept. 7 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The 12-date tour will bring his summertime staples into fall with stops nationwide, calling upon “Palomino Princess” singer-songwriter, Tyler Booth, and Mississippi-born sibling trio, Daves Highway, as support. Tickets will be available through public on-sale, Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. local time on http://www.jakeowen.net/.

“I'm so excited to get back on the road and share all the new music from Loose Cannon with you,” says Owen. “This collection of songs was made for the fans and I look forward to seeing everyone party and sing along at each show. Can't wait to see y'all out there!”

The Loose Cannon Tour will follow the summer release of Owen's highly anticipated seventh studio album, Loose Cannon, available everywhere Friday, June 23. Fans already received their first splash of the album with grat tracks “Solo, Solo,” “Nothing,” “Hot Truck Beer'' and the boat-ready anthem “On The Boat Again” kicking off the sizzling season.

Owen's new single “On The Boat Again” impacted Country radio with 67 first week stations on Tuesday, May 30. The 16-track album highlights Owen's honey rasp mixed in with sunshine-soaked lyrics from some of Nashville's finest songwriters. Loose Cannon marks the next wave of Owen music, bringing fans of “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” and “Beachin'” a chance to grow alongside Country mainstay as he taps into his neo-traditional next chapter.

LOOSE CANNON TOUR DATES:

Sept. 7, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio at Agora Theatre * +

Sept. 9, 2023 in Manitee, Mich. at Little River Casino Resort Event Center +

Sept. 21, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minn. at Uptown * +

Sept. 22, 2023 in Chesterfield, Mo. at The Factory * +

Sept. 23, 2023 in Tulsa, Okla. at Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort * +

Sept. 28, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wis. at The Rave / Eagles Club * +

Sept. 29, 2023 in Detroit, Mich. at The Filmore Detroit * +

Sept. 30, 2023 in Indianapolis, Ind. at Murat Theatre * +

Oct. 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, Calif. at The Wiltern * +

Oct. 26, 2023 in Scottsdale, Ariz. at Talking Stick Resort * +

Oct. 27, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nev. at Red Rock Resort * +

Oct. 28, 2023 in Rancho Mirage, Calif. at Agua Caliente Casino *

*Tyler Booth

+Daves Highway