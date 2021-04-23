Jake Miller Announces U.S. Tour, Shares New Single

Singer, songwriter, and producer Jake Miller continues an impressive 2021 with the announcement and on-sale today of his 33-date "hi, i missed you" fall 2021 North American headline tour with special guests Fly By Midnight and Just Seconds Apart. Tickets and VIP meet-and-greet packages for the nationwide trek -- which includes stops in major cities including New York City (Le Poisson Rouge, 9/30), Toronto (Radio, 10/9), Chicago (Bottom Lounge, 10/15), and Los Angeles (The Roxy Theatre, 10/31) -- are on-sale now on Jake's official website HERE.

Today, Miller also shares confessional new ballad "I HOPE I DIE FIRST," the latest off his forthcoming album to be released before he embarks on tour. CLICK HERE to listen to the heartfelt new song, co-written and co-produced by Miller, available now across all digital streaming platforms via The Orchard.

Ahead of his fall 2021 North American headline tour, Jake shares, "I couldn't be more excited to get back on the road and see all the fans again. I'm going to put on the best show they've ever seen. I'll also have a new album out by the time the tour starts, and I'm so hyped to play this new music for the first time. I'm just glad to be back. I missed everyone so much!"

On the release of his new single, Miller adds, "I HOPE I DIE FIRST is a very special song. I wrote this with 5 of my best friends right before the pandemic started. This song is about how crazy the world seems right now, but having that one special person next to you through it all makes it okay."

Since 2020, Jake has dropped a steady and wide-ranging slew of singles including the fiery "SAVED ME," bouncy follow up "BLAME IT ON YOU," the Friends-inspired love song "ROSS AND RACHEL," EDM bangers "RESET" and "ADDERALL," upbeat collab "JUMPIN" with MILES, stripped back pop anthem "SIMPLE LIFE," and trippy, catchy track "CRYSTAL BALL," all of which showcase Miller's redefined "pop trap" sound and mindset heading into the release of his new album backed by a fresh new set of notable producers and songwriters.

Jake Miller is a Miami-raised, Los Angeles-based prolific singer, songwriter, and producer who takes matters into his own hands. The independent recording artist has amassed a diehard 3.5+ million social fan following dubbed "The Millertary," clocked 275 million cumulative streams, shared the stage with the likes of Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, and Fifth Harmony, embarked on 8 headlining nationwide tours, and has garnered the endorsement of People Magazine, Billboard, MTV, Teen VOGUE, Forbes, Cosmopolitan, and so many more along the way.

In 2019, he issued BASED ON A TRUE STORY, his 6-song EP that he wrote and produced exclusively in his bedroom, which has gone on to clock 15 million U.S. streams to date and yielded the inescapable Billboard Top 40-charting hit single "WAIT FOR YOU," which he performed on the longest running national daytime talk show LIVE with Kelly and Ryan. In May 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Jake took TikTok by storm accumulating more than 795K followers, 50 million views, and 9 million likes on his cleverly crafted viral "Quarantunes" that received national press attention in People Magazine, Entertainment Tonight, GRAMMY.com, and Yahoo!

Stay tuned for much more to come from Jake Miller in 2021 and stream his latest single "I HOPE I DIE FIRST" available now below. Tickets and VIP meet-and-greet packages for his upcoming hi, i missed you North American tour are on-sale via Miller's official website now HERE.

hi, i missed you Fall 2021 North American Tour Dates

with special guests Fly By Midnight and Just Seconds Apart

9/14/21 - Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

9/17/21 - Dada Dallas - Dallas, TX

9/18/21 - House of Blues Houston - Houston, TX

9/19/21 - Parish - Austin, TX

9/22/21 - 1904 Music Hall - Jacksonville, FL

9/23/21 - Crowbar - Tampa, FL

9/24/21 - Revolution Live - Fort Lauderdale, FL

9/25/21 - The Abbey - Orlando, FL

9/26/21 - Masquerade (Hell) - Atlanta, GA

9/28/21 - Motorco Music Hall - Durham, NC

9/29/21 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA

9/30/21 - Le Poisson Rouge - New York, NY

10/1/21 - iPlay America - Freehold, NJ

10/2/21 - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center - Harrisburg, PA

10/3/21 - The Queen - Wilmington, DE

10/6/21 - Brighton Music Hall - Allston, MA

10/7/21 - Upstate Concert Hall - Clifton Park, NY

10/8/21 - Buffalo Iron Works - Buffalo, NY

10/9/21 - Adelaide Hall - Toronto, ON

10/11/21 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

10/13/21 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA

10/14/21 - A&R Music Bar - Columbus, OH

10/15/21 - Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL

10/16/21 - High Noon Saloon - Madison, WI

10/17/21 - Fine Line Music Cafe - Minneapolis, MN

10/19/21 - The Record Bar - Kansas City, MO

10/20/21 - Slowdown - Omaha, NE

10/22/21 - Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom & Cervantes' Other Side - Denver, CO

10/23/21 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

10/26/21 - Chop Suey - Seattle, WA

10/27/21 - Holocene - Portland, OR

10/31/21 - The Roxy Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

11/5/21 - Rickshaw Stop - San Francisco, CA