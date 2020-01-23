Jade Novah Shares New Single 'Somebody Son'

Kicking off her next chapter, singer, actress, and social influencer Jade Novah returns with a new single entitled "Somebody Son."

Listen to it below.

Over a skittering beat, clean guitars, and throwback R&B production, she delivers hummable verses before belting out a hypnotic hook. The track showcases the breadth of her voice, stretching from an impressive bridge towards an invitation, "Baby you could be the perfect one." She will share the music video for the tune very soon.

Be on the lookout.

Today, Jade reveals the dates for her upcoming headlining STAGES TOUR. It kicks off at Brick + Mortar in San Francisco, CA March 20, rolls through major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes April 25 at The Masquerade in Atlanta, CA. Check out the full itinerary below.

Tickets will be available HERE on Friday, January 24th @ 8:00 AM LOCAL

Stay tuned for news about Jade's new album very soon. For now, get to know "Somebody Son."

TOUR DATES

3/20 San Francisco, CA Brick + Mortar

3/21 Sacramento, CA Holy Diver

3/22 Los Angeles, CA The Roxy

3/24 San Diego, CA House of Blues

3/27 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry

3/29 Washington, D.C. Union Stage (Femme It Forward)

4/5 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre

4/6 Boston, MA Great Scott

4/8 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

4/9 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge

4/10 Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall

4/11 Nashville, TN Basement East

4/13 Charlotte, NC Amos

4/14 Orlando, FL Soundbar

4/16 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

4/17 Dallas, TX Trees

4/19 Houston, TX Studio At Warehouse Live

4/25 Atlanta, GA The Masquerad





