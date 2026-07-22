Jack White to Stream Sold-Out Pine Knob Concert Live on Nugs

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Jack White is set to livestream his sold-out concert at Pine Knob Music Theatre this Saturday night through Nugs, giving fans who could not secure tickets a way to watch the performance online.

The sold-out show marks White's first-ever headline appearance at the legendary venue, located just 40 miles northwest of Detroit. Fans can watch Jack White at Pine Knob Music Theatre live or on replay via nugs, the leading platform for live music streaming. New subscribers can take advantage of nugs' $5 Summer Sale: three months of nugs membership for just $5 per month (regularly $14.99).

The limited-time offer (available now through August 15 to new and eligible returning subscribers) gives fans access to a packed season of exclusive concert livestreams, on-demand concert videos, and official live recordings. In addition to this Saturday's livestream, Jack White fans can stream over 200 official Jack White live recordings, more than 70 shows from nugs exclusive White Stripes archives, and more from The Raconteurs and The Dead Weather. For complete information, please visit nugs.net.

White, and his longtime live band — Patrick Keeler (drums), Dominic Davis (bass), and Bobby Emmett (keys) — is currently introducing fans to his acclaimed new album, Frozen Charlotte, on a wide-ranging 2026 world headline tour. This weekend's sold-out show at Pine Knob Music Theatre marks White's first-ever headline appearance at the legendary venue, located just 40 miles northwest of Detroit. The 'Come Early/Stay Late' homecoming event will feature main stage support from Michigan's own Easy Action and Prostitute, while an additional Third Man Stage will see sets from up-and-coming Detroiters TY and Dori. In addition, the 'Third Man Rolling Record Store' will be on site with $6 beers and $2 hot dogs available exclusively at the Third Man Stage. The Pine Knob parking lot opens at 2:30 pm while gates to the venue open at 5:00 pm. Music at the Third Man Stage kicks off at 5:20 pm, with main stage openers set to go on at approximately 7:50 pm.

JACK WHITE — LIVE 2026

JULY

23 – Chicago, IL – Radius w/Miniskirt (SOLD OUT)

24 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (Outdoors) w/Plum (SOLD OUT)

25 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

w/Easy Action, Prostitute, TY, and Dori (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST

17 – Seoul, South Korea – Yes24 Live

19 – Shanghai, China – Red Rock Center

21 – Almaty, Kazakhstan – Park Live Almaty †

22-23 – İstanbul, Turkey – Babylon Soundgarden †

25 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

26 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

28 – Bristol, UK – Prospect Building (SOLD OUT)

29 – Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall (SOLD OUT)

31 – Belfast, UK – Telegraph Building (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER

1 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia (SOLD OUT)

2 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia (SOLD OUT)

18 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion (Outdoor)

19 – East Aurora, NY – Borderland Festival †

20 – Richmond, VA – Iron Blossom Music Festival †

24 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

25 – Pomona, CA – Fox Theater (SOLD OUT)

26 – Santa Monica, CA – Ocean Way Festival †

28 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium (SOLD OUT)

29 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium (SOLD OUT)

30 – Del Mar, CA – The Sound (SOLD OUT)

OCTOBER

2 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

3 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

4 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel (SOLD OUT)

6 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

7 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory

9 – Nashville, TN – The Truth (SOLD OUT)

NOVEMBER

8 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory (SOLD OUT)

9 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee (SOLD OUT)

10 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live (SOLD OUT)

12 – Pittsburgh, PA – Citizens Live at The Wylie (SOLD OUT)

13 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte (SOLD OUT)

14 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte (SOLD OUT)

16 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando (SOLD OUT)

17 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore

18 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore

20 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

21 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy (SOLD OUT)

† Headline Festival Performance

ABOUT NUGS

nugs is the premier destination for concert livestreams, on-demand concert video, and high-quality audio. Providing fans with access to their favorite artist, nugs makes it easy to experience the energy and excitement of live music from anywhere.

Founded in 1997 as a fan site for sharing concert recordings, nugs has grown into the leading live music service for today's top touring acts. Partnering with legendary artists such as Jack White, Bruce Springsteen, Phish, Dead & Company, Pearl Jam, Metallica, and Dave Matthews Band, as well as fast-rising favorites like Billy Strings, Goose, and Johnny Blue Skies, nugs offers unparalleled access to official concert recordings and livestreams, bringing the magic of live music straight to fans around the globe.

nugs is available on the web at nugs.net, iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Android TV devices, CarPlay, Android Auto, Roon, Sonos, and BluOS.

Photo Credit: David James Swanson



Photo Credit: David James Swanson / Download Hi-Res Image

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