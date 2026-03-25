Jack Harlow Will Tour New Album 'Monica' with Stops in Chicago, Detroit, & More
The ‘Monica’ tour will kick off on Tuesday, August 4 at Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, NY.
Jack Harlow has announced a new run of North American dates for 2026. Harlow will be touring his new album, Monica, which was released on March 13th with Atlantic Records. The album was created after Harlow's move to New York City, and was written over the past year at Electric Lady
Promoted by Live Nation, the ‘Monica’ tour kicks off on Tuesday, August 4 at Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, NY, making stops across North America in Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Toronto, Boston, Atlanta, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up on Monday, September 21 in Oakland, CA at The Fox Theater.
Tickets will be available starting with an artist and CITI presale beginning March 26 at 10 am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning March 27 at 10am local time. Sign up for early access to presale tickets here.
With his mixtapes, albums, and live shows, Jack Harlow has earned critical acclaim, amassing over 11 billion streams, garnering multiple GRAMMY Nominations, and #1 singles.
JACK HARLOW 2026 TOUR DATES
Tue Aug 4 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
Sat Aug 8 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
Tue Aug 11 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Thu Aug 13 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Sat Aug 15 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
Tue Aug 18 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
Fri Aug 21 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Tue Aug 25 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
Sat Aug 29 – Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
Fri Sep 4 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Mon Sep 7 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Tue Sep 8 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
Fri Sep 11 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Mon Sep 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
Thu Sep 17 - San Diego - Gallagher Square at Petco Park
Sat Sep 19 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Mon Sep 21 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
Photo Credit: Rafael Rios
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