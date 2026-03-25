Jack Harlow Will Tour New Album 'Monica' with Stops in Chicago, Detroit, & More

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Jack Harlow has announced a new run of North American dates for 2026. Harlow will be touring his new album, Monica, which was released on March 13th with Atlantic Records. The album was created after Harlow's move to New York City, and was written over the past year at Electric Lady

Promoted by Live Nation, the ‘Monica’ tour kicks off on Tuesday, August 4 at Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, NY, making stops across North America in Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Toronto, Boston, Atlanta, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up on Monday, September 21 in Oakland, CA at The Fox Theater.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist and CITI presale beginning March 26 at 10 am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning March 27 at 10am local time. Sign up for early access to presale tickets here.

With his mixtapes, albums, and live shows, Jack Harlow has earned critical acclaim, amassing over 11 billion streams, garnering multiple GRAMMY Nominations, and #1 singles.

JACK HARLOW 2026 TOUR DATES

Tue Aug 4 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Sat Aug 8 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

Tue Aug 11 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Thu Aug 13 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Sat Aug 15 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Tue Aug 18 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Fri Aug 21 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Aug 25 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Sat Aug 29 – Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Fri Sep 4 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Mon Sep 7 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Tue Sep 8 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Fri Sep 11 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Mon Sep 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Thu Sep 17 - San Diego - Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Sat Sep 19 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Mon Sep 21 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

Photo Credit: Rafael Rios