Jack Bruno Drops New Single 'Someday (Before U Get Bored)' Featuring The Strokes

Rising singer, rapper, multi-instrumentalist and producer Jack Bruno, who cooks up his own punked-up and gothed-out style of hip-hop, has dropped his new single "Someday (Before U Get Bored)" featuring The Strokes. The high-energy rock/rap hybrid inspired by The Strokes' hit "Someday,"available via Winning Team Music, was produced by Bruno and mixed by Neil Avron[Fall Out Boy, Twenty One Pilots]. The official music video for the track is directed by Logan Meis [Trippie Redd, Khalid, Lil Yachty]. "Someday (Before U Get Bored)" will appear on a forthcoming EP, due out this spring.

"Last year, I played at the Rolling Loud Festival and the thought of making an authentic mix of early 2000s garage punk and modern hip-hop popped in my mind," shares Bruno. "I remember wondering, if The Strokes were coming out today, what would they sound like? Or what would it be like if I let go of the idea of genres completely? I mention Rolling Loud because I thought, 'Wow, I'm probably the only artist here that grew up playing in bands,' and I felt like who better to make a real mix of the rock world of the 90's/00's and modern rap. I played in bands for years of my life and have toured as a rapper for years, too. I feel like this is the sound I was meant to make."

As a teenager, Jack Bruno tore up stages in the punk/alternative music scene, touring alongside such heavyweights as Rise Against and The Used. After a decade-plus in bands, he dove into beat-craft and worked on producing solo music augmented by his guitar playing and has now architected a personal style of alt-rap, defiant of rules, categorization and boundaries. His 2017 single "2 Goth Kids" featuring Famous Dex, under the moniker 92Jack, ignited a buzz on Spotify and his 2018 banger "Ciggy Said Light" featuring Playboy Carti and produced by Hit-Boy exploded, receiving over 2 million total streams.

The Los Angeles-based multi-faceted artist has spent the last few years touring all over the world opening for Wiz Khalifa, Juice WRLD, Lil Pump, Lil Skies, Tekaski 6ix9ine and Rae Sremmurd, among others, and appearing at the Rolling Loud Festival in both Los Angeles and Miami. Throughout his ever-changing and growing career, Jack Bruno's solo music has received praise and support from the likes of Complex, Billboard, HYPEBEAST, Revolt TV, Highsnobiety, HipHopDX and HotNewHipHop, and has amassed more than 3 million collective streams on Spotify and over 5.5 million total views on YouTube.

Look for more new music from Jack Bruno to follow in the coming weeks.





