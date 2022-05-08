JUNO-Nominated Canadian Folk Duo Fortunate Ones Release New Single, 'Anchor'

Today, JUNO-nominated, Canadian Folk Music Award-Winning duo Fortunate Ones have shared their new single "Anchor," the next preview from their upcoming studio album That Was You and Me, out June 3 via Sonic Records. "Anchor" is a tender declaration of unwavering love and commitment, which has arrived with an intimate live performance video. Atwood Magazine recently praised the new track, saying, "With so much vulnerability and raw connection on full display, 'Anchor' may be the sweetest love song released this year." That Was You and Me is now available for pre-order.

"'Anchor' is a four-minute lifetime - a reflection on what was, what is and what will be," explains Fortunate Ones, made up of Catherine Allan and Andrew James O'Brien. "It is an earnest and assured declaration that, through it all, we've had and will always have each other. 'You and me sailing out on the sea / You and me sailing / It's where we should be / I know you can see.'"

"Anchor" follows the talented duo's previous single "Day to Day," a harmony-laced ode to the working class that's garnered streaming support from editorial playlists including Apple Music's Breaking Singer/Songwriter, Amazon Music's Fresh Folk & Acoustic, Spotify's Folk & Friends and more.

With lush harmonies rising out of warm acoustic sounds, That Was You and Me finds Fortunate Ones reflecting on life, loss and grief, and ultimately choosing love. After touring their second album, the St. John's, Newfoundland duo craved time to retreat, reconnect, and create. Their journey as partners spanned from a health scare to questioning their music career and recalibrating by injecting as much meaning as they could into their work. The result is a stunning record stacked with songs about family and finding one's place.

The pair spent a pandemic summer in a little "saltbox house by the sea," says Allan, writing, refining, and recording songs they would then send digitally to producer Joshua Van Tassel in Toronto. O'Brien credits a feeling of true freedom - freedom from the pressure of the music business delivered by a pandemic that stopped touring on a worldwide scale, freedom from his own sense of what he ought to be doing, and freedom to simply follow his own curiosity.

For Allan, the experience of writing this album during a period of intense change, and then recording it during the isolation of a global pandemic, allowed her to examine a fundamental question of existence. "What is your life when everything else is stripped away and you have nothing else?"

Celebrated for their harmony-entwined songs of hope, resilience, and the human condition and their joyfully disarming live shows, Fortunate Ones have toured relentlessly, bringing their openhearted performances to thousands of people across North America and beyond. Catherine Allan and Andrew James O'Brien have been busy since the release of their JUNO-nominated debut album The Bliss in 2015 - thousands of miles, hundreds of shows, award-winning albums and scores of fans have all been hallmarks of the success the duo has experienced since their humble beginnings in St. John's, Newfoundland.

Their sophomore album Hold Fast has over 13.5 million streams on Spotify to date. In the isolating summer of 2020, the duo took part in the collaborative Songs from Home EP with Newfoundland favorites Alan Doyle, The Once, Ennis Sisters and Rachel Cousins.

That Was You and Me Tracklist:

1. Day to Day

2. Heavy Heart

3. Clarity

4. It's Worth It (For Leo)

5. You're Still Here

6. 85

7. A Thousand Tiny Ways

8. Anchor

9. That Was You and Me

Photo Credits: Adam Hefferman