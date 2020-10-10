Izzie's Caravan Releases 'Stick It To Ya' From Their New Album

It is the second of 10 singles over the next 10 months.

Izzie's Caravan have released "Stick It To Ya," the second single from their new album, "Blow The Lid." It is the second of 10 singles over the next 10 months.

It's hard to believe that it's only been since December 2019 when Izzie's Caravan first entered the musical arena. Since then, the prolific blues rockers have released no less than three critically acclaimed EPs: December's Leo's Guitar, Feburary's Zephyrs and June's On The Pull. The latter EP featured the band's first #1 international iTunes hit, "Drownin' Man's Blues." It also catapulted Izzie's Caravan onto the national radio airplay charts in the US.

Now, Izzie's Caravan is 1/5 of the way into a 10-month-long journey, releasing one single per month from their upcoming full-length release, Blow The Lid. The first single, "Roadkill Rita" became an instant international smash, and on October 10th, the band released "Stick It To Ya."

The band's enigmatic frontman, simply known as Izzie says, "In all sincerity, we could never have imagined that in just a few months of this project's inception, we would have released three EPs, had a #1 iTunes single, have multiple songs sit on the EuroIndie Charts and the World Indie Charts, reach the famous Jamband Radio Charts, get recognition from music/film festivals, receive thousands and thousands of plays on music platforms, release a ton of videos, get featured on top websites...it's been one helluva ride...and we're just getting started! Thanks for supporting us through this rock n roll journey!"

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You