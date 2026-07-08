Inner Circle to Launch STAY STRONG JAMROCK Summer World Tour

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The grammy award winning reggae legends Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle are performing live across the United States and all over the globe this summer as part of their 'Stay Strong Jamrock' World Tour.

Show attendees will be able to hear the iconic and hit songs Bad Boys and Sweat (A La La La La Long) at Tour stops in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Connecticut, Virginia, Montana, Washington, Spain and Europe.

Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle Upcoming Tour Stops:

· Thursday, July 9: Boonsboro, MD at The Hall of Boro Live

· Friday, July 10: Asbury Park, NJ at House of Independence

· Saturday, July 11: Hartford, CT at The Webster

· Sunday, July 12: Virginia Beach, VA at Elevation

· Thursday, July 23: Sommar I Trebo, Sandviken, Sweden

· Friday, July 24: FredagsFest - Aalborg, Denmark

· Saturday, July 25: AgitAgueda - Agueda, Portugal

· Sunday, July 26: Reggae Jam Festival - Bersenbruck, Germany

· Tuesday, July 28: Maimunarnika- Sofia Bulgaria

· Friday, July 31: Fox & Ferkin - London, England

· Sunday, August 2: Reggaeland UK- Milton Keynes, United Kingdom

· Friday, August 7: Picture on Festival -Bildein, Austria

· Saturday, August 8: No Logo BZH- St. Malo, France

· Sunday, August 9: Reggae Sun Fest - Oeiras, Portugal

· Saturday, August 29: OG Hemp Festival - Butte, Montana at Butte Depot

· Monday, September 7: In Reggae Vibrations- Washington

· Sunday, November 15: Reggae Sound Splash Festival - Clearwater, Florida

'We are excited for our summer tour and spreading the love and positive message of reggae music to our fans all over the globe,' said Ian Lewis, co-founder of Inner Circle.

'The best part about touring is connecting with the fans. Every city, every crowd, every face in the audience brings a different energy, and we as musicians, feed off that. We're looking forward to meeting our fans, and creating new memories together this summer,' said Rodger Lewis, co-founder of Inner Circle.

Inner Circle, the Grammy Award winning reggae band is world renowned for their certified Platinum Bad Boys movie theme song Bad Boys and is the theme song of the popular television series *COPS*. Another hit song Sweat (A La La La La Long) is certified Gold in the United Kingdom over 30 years after its release. Brothers Ian Lewis and Roger Lewis founded Inner Circle over 50 years ago. The band is celebrating over 50 years of playing reggae music together and is a token of love and longevity within the industry.

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