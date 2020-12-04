Indie Pop Trio Night Lights Release New Quarantine-Inspired Music Video 'Revolution'

While studying in college together, the multi-continental band Night Lights bonded through the power of music and common world-views. The band is comprised of vocalist Mau Jimenez (Mexico,) guitarist Yusuke Sato (Japan) and drummer Dag Eirik Hanken (Norway,) who together use their colorful indie retro-future rock-pop to address and celebrate the duality of human emotion.

In a year that has been turned upside-down by the COVID-19 pandemic, Night Lights has turned the concept of a traditionally shot music video upside-down, using kitschy-DIY props, footage from a ZOOM party and footage from a bedroom quarantine performance. The result is the video for their new single "Revolution"-out now via Position Music.

"With all that's happening in the world, we wanted to make a music video that fit within our constraints and somehow made us feel connected in quarantine," said Jimenez. "We wanted to show that the revolution could happen in our rooms. It starts with us and with a change of attitude and perspective towards our seemingly crumbling world. We hope it makes people smile and dance and want to do something today to affect tomorrow."

"Revolution" was produced by AKA Wolves (lostboycrow, Sabrina Carpenter, Deorro) and the music video was directed and creatively edited by Nathan Tecson of Bring Out The Gold. Night Lights will be dropping another new single ""Fire" with Position Music on Friday, Dec. 11th.

With a kaleidoscope of tones and hues in their music, Night Lights have a devout following that has propelled them to share stages with JoyWave, Great Great Fine Ok, Mako, and more. Their single "Childish" reached the Viral 50 Global and Viral US Spotify charts and the band is set to drop a new EP in early 2021.

