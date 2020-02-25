I'm Glad It's You Announce J. Robbins-Produced Album 'Every Sun, Every Moon'

I'm Glad It's You is proud to announce the new album Every Sun, Every Moon, due out May 15th on 6131 Records. The Redlands, CA band helmed by Kelley Bader recorded the record with J. Robbins (Promise Ring, Against Me!, Jimmy Eat World), and today they share the first two songs from the album, "Big Sound" and "Myths". This spring I'm Glad It's You will play shows across the US, including SXSW. Upcoming tour dates are below.

Both "Big Sound" and "Myths", along with the album as a whole, are a reaction to the tragic van accident the band experienced while on the road in 2017. Every Sun, Every Moon deals with the grieving process of losing a close friend, while choosing to focus on the positive impacts that person had on their lives. The result is a dynamic collection of songs, ranging from truly upbeat and catchy to more introspective and grievous, all imbued with understandably potent lyrical undertones. At once a celebration of a meaningful life and a wail of sorrow in their absence, Every Sun, Every Moon eludes expectation.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

+ = w/ Glacier Veins

MARCH

01 - Portland, OR - Blackwater +

02 - Salem, OR - The Space +

03 - Seattle, WA - Black Lodge +

04 - Redding, CA - House Show +

05 - Reno, NV - Holland Project +

06 - Sacramento, CA - The Colony +

07 - Oakland, CA - Twin Shrieks Fest +

20 - SXSW Austin, TX - The Velveeta Room (6131 Official Showcase)





