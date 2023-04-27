Ian Moss Announces New Album & Tour

Iconic Australian musician and vocalist Ian Moss announced the release of his 8th studio, his forthcoming album, Rivers Run Dry, and the forthcoming Rivers Run Dry Tour in August through Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth.

Co-produced by Ian and Brent Clark, who also engineered the album, it was recorded with the core band of Zoe Hauptman - Bass (Neil Finn, Paul Kelly, Missy Higgins), Clayton Doley - Keys (Joe Bonamassa, Jimmy Barnes) and Kerry Jacobson - Drums (Dragon, Mondo Rock) with special guests Julian Moss sharing vocals on the Stevie Wonder classic Blame it On the Sun, and multiple award-winning songwriter and recording artist, Kasey Chambers, on the roots inspired Bury Me.

Containing 12 songs and largely recorded over ten days at Rancom St Studios in Sydney, Rivers Run Dry is a musical feast once more displaying Mossy's well-documented guitar-playing genius and a voice that floats like a butterfly and yet can pack the punch of a Mallee bull. Either way, it is unforgettable.

The new album Rivers Run Dry is available to pre-order now on Vinyl, CD, Digital and bundles from here. The first single, the album title track Rivers Run Dry, is available everywhere today. Watch the video below.

From the beginning of the project, Ian's manager was adamant he step up and take the producer role. "Yeah, I just needed a bit of a shove, and I'm pleased I did, but it really was a collaborative experience from everyone involved in the studio especially Brent, and that created a brilliant environment. Every day it felt like we were creating something special.

"Brent has wonderful humility, patience, incredible drive and focus and a s-ton of empathy. Being very meticulous, he was the perfect co-producer as he wouldn't let anything remotely sub-standard go through and really kept me on course."

But with every great album, it starts with songs and the process of selection was very deliberate and needed to reach, if not surpass, the high benchmark that had been set.

Ian added, "The song selection for Rivers Run Dry was focused on simply finding good songs, regardless of the style or genre they may have initially presented, and the result is an album that covers straight-ahead rock, Latin, funk, country, blues & unapologetic pop and yet we still ended up with an album that sounds very cohesive. I don't think any of us feel we have any "What the f is that song doing on this album?" moments."

But some songs nearly didn't make it. The ball tearing Nullarbor Plain co-written with Troy Cassar-Daley being one. "I was a little resistant mainly because I never imagined it was a song for me, but it was a song that my manager (Chris O'Hearn) was insistent that I record, and he never once gave up on it, and I'm grateful he didn't. Sometimes you need to open your perspective to what others might see and hear and know they only have your best interests in mind."

On the Stevie Wonder classic that Julian Moss makes his debut on, Blame It on The Sun, "It's a song I've loved forever, and we sang it together at a few shows back in 2021 at The Factory in Sydney and recording it was the next natural step. I absolutely loved doing this with my lad and, the band nailed it".

The Rivers Run Dry Tour in August will cover Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth and feature songs from the new album and the songs that have made Mossy one of the most captivating musicians on the planet.

The Rivers Run Dry Tour band will feature Zoe Hauptmann on bass (Neil Finn, Paul Kelly, Missy Higgins), Freyja Garbett on keys (Montaigne, Stella Donnelly), Ollie Thorpe on guitars (Matt Corby, Meg Mac), Juanita Tippins on backing vocals (Cold Chisel, Joe Bonamassa) and Kerry Jacobson on drums (Dragon, Mondo Rock).

As part of the tour fans have the opportunity to purchase VIP tickets to each of the shows which will give them the rare opportunity to go behind the scenes and watch Ian's soundcheck and run a few songs on stage.

Included in the VIP Experience (one per person/ticket price):

VIP Experience packages are strictly limited (subject to venue seating) and no photos or videoing will be permitted during soundcheck. We prefer you sit, listen and enjoy this unique experience.

Rivers Run Dry is released on Friday, 21 July 2023 through Universal Music Australia and is available to pre-order now from here.

Special Guests to be announced

Saturday, 5 August 2023: The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD



Friday, 11 August 2023: Palais Theatre, St Kilda VIC



Saturday, 12 August 2023: Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW



Friday, 18 August 2023: The Regal Theatre, Perth WA



