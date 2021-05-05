Ian Janes Shares Music Video for New Single 'Vital Signs'

It goes without saying that contrast can serve as a powerful thematic device. This notion is one that artist, songwriter, and producer Ian Janes (he/him) is very much cognizant of, with his music taking influence from a bevy of different genres to create something wholly unique.

In the new music video for the single 'Vital Signs,' that theme of contrast shines through, quite literally in fact.

To capture the track's nocturnal vibes in visual form, Janes once again enlisted the talents of cinematographer Charlie Benoit and director/editor Jeff Miller. "For the 'Vital Signs' video, we decided to go capture the energy of the city at night," explains Janes. The neon wall installation, the bridges, the colorful murals, the lit-up storefronts...they all just glow so beautifully against the contrast of the dark night sky".

Shot in 6K and meticulously color graded, the video for 'Vital Signs' is an immediate eye-catcher, with its glow making the nighttime city depicted seemingly spring to life.

'Vital Signs' is taken from Episode 5, a project that pairs Janes' fifth album with a physical companion book of lyrics, photos, and narratives about the writing and recording process of his latest record.

In addition to its new music video 'Vital Signs' is also available now to stream all major platforms. Listen below.