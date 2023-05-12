ISLAND OF LOVE Release Self-Titled Debut Album

The band is Karim Newble on guitars/vocals, Linus Munch on guitars/vocals and Daniel Giraldo on bass.

With early support from the likes of Pitchfork, The Fader, Stereogum, NME, Consequence, Brooklyn Vegan, Dork, BBC Radio 1 & 6 Music, NYLON, Paste and more, UK's Island of Love share their explosive self-titled debut album today.

In September 2021, Island of Love - Karim Newble on guitars/vocals, Linus Munch on guitars/vocals and Daniel Giraldo on bass -were invited to perform at the grand opening of Third Man's The Blue Basement.

It's a good thing Island of Love showed up to the gig at all, given that the band didn't even think the email invitation they received to play was real. That very real and not-spam offer during the band's cigarette break not only led to their on-the-spot label signing, but to opening slots for Jack White, and now their exhilarating debut.

Island of Love is a ferocious and bone-shakingly loud album that marries raw, primal noise led by crunchy guitars with intrinsically melodic sensibilities, and recalls the sound and spirit of peak-era Dinosaur Jr. or Husker Dü. With influences from the band's start in the London hardcore punk scene and their DIY community roots, the album is elevated by the shared vocal and songwriting duties of Newble and Munch.

Produced by Fuzzbrain's Ben Spence and engineered by Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Jeff Rosenstock, Joyce Manor), Island of Love is an album full of songs that pinball back and forth between tones and styles, and make up one of the most refreshing and fun debut albums you'll hear in 2023.

Tour dates

May 13th - Rough Trade East - London, UK

May 15th - Rough Trade Nottingham - Nottingham, UK

June 29th - The Lexington - London, UK - with Hotline TNT

Photo credit: Cole Flynn-Quirke



