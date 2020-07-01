IAMNOTSHANE Releases New Track 'What A Perfect Day For Crying'

IAMNOTSHANE is entering the new era of his music by surprise releasing new track "What a Perfect Day for Crying" and what a perfect song for 2020. He collected hundreds of his favorite depressing memes and arranged them into a song along with his producer William Leong, who has worked with the likes of No Bills, Emotional Oranges and Kwaye, to a glimmering 80's inspired synth-pop production.

Listen below!

Underground Alt-Pop Artist, IAMNOTSHANE, has built a cult following from his SAD EP recorded in his bedroom as well as his latest self-titled IAMNOTSHANE EP. Today, he is now stepping into a new era with the surprise drop of "What a Perfect Day for Crying". Speaking on the release, he states:

"I wanted to create a song you could sob and dance to at the same time. The memes accurately conveyed what I was feeling in a witty, punch line way, so I thought it would be cool to string them together so people could sing them."

Although IAMNOTSHANE had to post-pone his North American/Europe Tour due to the Pandemic, he is using his time to come up with new ideas to continue releasing music and connecting with his fans. He teased the chorus of "What a Perfect Day for Crying" on his socials and received hundreds of responses begging him to drop it. Fans can't wait to see where this next era will lead IAMNOTSHANE and what persona he will don next.

