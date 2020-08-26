IAMNOTSHANE Releases New Single 'I'm Leaving, Sorry For Your Loss'

The confident break up anthem you won't be able to get out of your head.

IAMNOTSHANE releases brand new single "I'm Leaving, Sorry for your Loss" the confident break up anthem that you won't be able to get out of your head. Shane worked on "I'm Leaving, Sorry for your Loss" with producer William Leong, who has worked with the likes of No Bills, Emotional Oranges and Kwaye.

Underground Alt-Pop Artist, IAMNOTSHANE, has built a cult following from his SAD EP recorded in his bedroom as well as his latest self-titled IAMNOTSHANE EP. "I'm Leaving, Sorry for your Loss" comes shortly after the surprise release of his first single "What A Perfect Day for Crying" which has racked up over 300K streams and featured on Spotify's New Music Friday and on Apple Beats 1 Travis Mills show. Speaking on this newest release, he states:

IAMNOTSHANE, is a singer/songwriter from Los Angeles with over 36 Million combined Global Streams.



The artist steadily built a cult fanbase with the bedroom produced SAD EP featuring "Insecure" accompanied by his highly visual original music videos which have racked up over 20 million combined streams to date. Followed by his self-titled EP release in early 2020 that featured songs on Spotify's Chill Vibes Playlist, Apple Music's Breaking Pop, Amazon's Brand-New Music. His self-directed music video for "Insecure" and the 8 music videos he directed that followed total over 12M YouTube and 15M Facebook views.

Watch the official lyric video here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles