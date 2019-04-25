Humble Fire Releases New Single 'Mad World' (Tears For Fears Cover)

Humble Fire follows their album "Builder" with the release of a music video and cover of Tears for Fears' "Mad World." The official video for the track premiered this week at We All Want Someone To Shout For and the song will be available on streaming services this Friday. Living in Washington, D.C. during the Trump era, the band reworked this classic hit to explore the outrage felt by people who want to make a positive change in a world marked by absurdity. Proof that the personal is political, "Mad World's" lyrics reflect how systems of oppression impact individuals and threaten to fracture communities. On the video We All Want Someone To Shout For Says, "Directed by Jen Meller and edited by Raul Zahir De Leon, the video features singer Nefra Faltas as she wanders through a dreamlike maze, struggling to reconnect with bandmates Dave Epley and Jason Arrol. The video perfectly captures the state of mind and feeling of the times and helps continue to give the new a whole new lease of life."

Humble Fire have announced a hometown release show taking place on May 2 at The Pie Shop in Washington, D.C. Tickets are available HERE. Look for additional shows to be announced in the coming weeks.



Humble Fire is a D.C.-based dream pop band formed in 2011. Their critically acclaimed, sophomore album, Builder, explores physical and emotional experiences around loss and reconstruction, from family deaths and failed romances to shocks and stresses navigated as a band. As a DC-based group, Humble Fire identifies with the traditions of DIY independence and social awareness associated with the politics of hardcore punk (despite not working in the genre). In its current form, the band celebrates the musical influences that each member draws from--from bluegrass and classical to punk and hip hop- weaving addictive rhythms and vulnerable vocals through tightly wound guitar and bass melodies.

Photo Credit: photography Jen Meller, editing Raul Zahir de Leon





