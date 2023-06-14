How Strange It Is Share New Single 'Bug'

The track is the second teaser from their debut album In The Light of The Blistering Moon, which will be released on July 14.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

How Strange It Is Share New Single 'Bug'

Portland’s How Strange It Is release their heartsick new single "Bug." The second teaser from their debut album In The Light of The Blistering Moon, out 7/14 via Bud Tapes and Candlepin Records, "Bug" is a dynamic and catchy slice of indie rock, despite its heavy subject matter.

Bandleader Jordan Krinsky’s vocals recall Alex G at his most affected and warped, or Radiator Hospital’s Sam Cook-Parrott at their most raw. His looping, mathy guitar lines build and bend, keeping the song in a state of near constant evolution.

Of “Bug,” Krinsky says: “Bug” started as an ode to the spiders living on the bedroom ceiling, but it turned into a personal challenge, questioning why we don’t show the people living in the streets of our neighborhoods as much kindness as we show to the critters in our homes. The juxtaposition of melancholic slowcore riffs and joyful rocking mirrors those ideas being at odds with one another.”

“Bug” follows the band’s prior single, the folk-inflected “Head Holder,” which found Krisnky’s hazy vocals joined by airy synths provided by musician Ben Chong. Equal parts indie folk and slowcore, “Head Holder” echoes the beauty of the sunset pictured on the album’s cover; pastoral despite its alterations.

In addition to Krinsky, How Strange It Is features Annie Miranda on bass, Kyle Gordon on drums, and Annie Fifer on guitar. The group will celebrate their album’s release on 7/20 at Mississippi Studios in Portland with support from Sawtooth and Canary Room. You can get tickets here.

Listen to the new single here:






