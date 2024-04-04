'Hot N' Heavy: Vol. 1' Compilation Album is Out Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Available now on all digital streaming platforms, “Hot N' Heavy: Vol. 1” has hit the proverbial shelves, bringing “heavy” covers of your favorite hits. In the vein of “Punk Goes Pop,” this album features songs from 9 artists, all from different parts of the world, covering popular songs one might find in the “Hot 100” realm of music.

Hot N' Heavy: Vol. 1 is the brainchild of NYC-based producer, Isaac McCready who is an up-and-coming force to be reckoned with in the world of audio.

"I started this project initially as an idea to build more relationships with artists for my production work, and offering to organize a crowd sharing campaign for the artists as an incentive for taking the leap to work with me! Now that the album is complete, I realize that we are all walking away with a cover album reminiscent of the best years of my teenage life. This album is a tribute to those years, and a toast to all the great music that is still to come as artists, festivals, and tours continue to revive in a post-pandemic world," says McCready

“Hot N' Heavy: Vol. 1” is distributed by Studio71.

TRACK LIST:

1. What Was I Made For? (Billie Eilish Cover) by Relic Hearts (Harrisburg, PA)

2. Lacy (Olivia Rodrigo Cover) by Samuel Samuel (New York, NY)

3. Moonlight (xxTENTACION Cover) by Mirages (Maracay, Venezuela)

4. Greedy (Tate McRae Cover) by Near Blue (Saint Augustine, FL)

5. No Hands (Waka Flocka Flame Cover) by Misconceptions (Port Orange, FL)

6. Moves Like Jagger (Maroon 5 Cover) by WHISKYGIRL (San Diego, CA)

7. Shooting Star (XG Cover) by Crazy Love Hawk (Oklahoma City, OK)

8. Stupid Deep (Jon Bellion Cover) by Cameron Neal (Des Moines, Iowa)

9. 7 Years (Lukas Graham Cover) by Stabz the Giant (Peoria, AZ)