Hot Fun In The Summertime - VOCAL GUMBO Episode 16 to Premiere July 11

Featuring Janis Siegel (The Manhattan Transfer), Lauren Kinhan (New York Voices), Nnenna Freelon, Veronica Swift + Emmet Cohen, Raul Midón and more...

Jul. 8, 2021  

Brainchild of respected and trusted singers - arrangers - producers Janis Siegel (The Manhattan Transfer) and Lauren Kinhan (New York Voices), Vocal Gumbo is a virtual music festival created to bring the vocal music community together to inspire and entertain during uncertain times. This past year - forced off the road due to the global pandemic - Siegel and Kinhan have pivoted and created a space online where living legends, Grammy winners, and up-and-coming superstars come together to produce DIY, at-home performances and collaborations.

Summer is in full swing and concert venues are starting to re-open, but you don't want to miss this month's "Hot Fun in the Summertime" episode featuring:

Nnenna Freelon

Veronica Swift + Emmet Cohen

Raul Midón

Peder Karlsson

Sasha Boutros

Janis Siegel + Don Breithaupt

Lauren Kinhan

Yancyabrìl

Lake Jiroudek + Evan Jiroudek

Sunday, July 11 at 8PM EDT + Available On Demand for 48 Hours

TICKETS $15

www.vocalgumbo.com 

 

also...

MEET THE ARTISTS HAPPY HOUR - LIVE ON FACEBOOK AND YOUTUBE

Saturday, July 10 @ 7 PM EDT

Join Janis and Lauren live from their kitchens as they welcome six-time Grammy winner Nnenna Freelon and International Award-winning Chanteuse and Entertainer Sacha Boutros for a refreshing summer beverage and some fabulous conversation!


