Hot Fun In The Summertime - VOCAL GUMBO Episode 16 to Premiere July 11
Featuring Janis Siegel (The Manhattan Transfer), Lauren Kinhan (New York Voices), Nnenna Freelon, Veronica Swift + Emmet Cohen, Raul Midón and more...
Brainchild of respected and trusted singers - arrangers - producers Janis Siegel (The Manhattan Transfer) and Lauren Kinhan (New York Voices), Vocal Gumbo is a virtual music festival created to bring the vocal music community together to inspire and entertain during uncertain times. This past year - forced off the road due to the global pandemic - Siegel and Kinhan have pivoted and created a space online where living legends, Grammy winners, and up-and-coming superstars come together to produce DIY, at-home performances and collaborations.
Summer is in full swing and concert venues are starting to re-open, but you don't want to miss this month's "Hot Fun in the Summertime" episode featuring:
Nnenna Freelon
Veronica Swift + Emmet Cohen
Raul Midón
Peder Karlsson
Sasha Boutros
Janis Siegel + Don Breithaupt
Lauren Kinhan
Yancyabrìl
Lake Jiroudek + Evan Jiroudek
Sunday, July 11 at 8PM EDT + Available On Demand for 48 Hours
TICKETS $15
also...
MEET THE ARTISTS HAPPY HOUR - LIVE ON FACEBOOK AND YOUTUBE
Saturday, July 10 @ 7 PM EDT
Join Janis and Lauren live from their kitchens as they welcome six-time Grammy winner Nnenna Freelon and International Award-winning Chanteuse and Entertainer Sacha Boutros for a refreshing summer beverage and some fabulous conversation!