Hospitality On The Beach Announces Lineup For 2024 With A.M.C, Sub Focus, Alix Perez, Camo & Krooked, Flava D And More

Tickets are now £190 + b/fee with payments available from just £28.57 a month.

By: Dec. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Ted Nash and Kristen Lee Sergeant Tease HOLIDAYS CD With Two Sweet Seasonal Photo 1 Kristen Lee Sergeant and Ted Nash Are Two Of Our Favorite Things
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 2 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week
Music Review: Anthony Nunziata Gifts Us His Single FIRST CHRISTMAS For Our Christmas Photo 3 Anthony Nunziata Makes CHRISTMAS Music For Today
Reneé Rapp Drops Deluxe 'Snow Angel' Album With Four New Songs Photo 4 Reneé Rapp Drops Deluxe 'Snow Angel' Album With Four New Songs

Hospitality On The Beach Announces Lineup For 2024 With A.M.C, Sub Focus, Alix Perez, Camo & Krooked, Flava D And More

The world's foremost drum and bass celebration is heading to Croatia's breathtaking The Garden Resort, from the 2nd - 9th July 2024.

Hospitality On The Beach will play out across four stages right by the Adriatic sea with some the scenes hottest artists including: A.M.C, Alix Perez, Camo & Krooked, DJ Marky, Fabio & Grooverider, Flava D, Kings Of The Rollers & Inja, Lens, LTJ Bukem, Metrik, P Money X Whiney, Sub Focus...and many more. Tickets are now £190 + b/fee with payments available from just £28.57 a month.

Hospitality is the global renowned and pioneering events arm of the leading UK drum & bass label Hospital Records, that is known for its focus on the D&B community and for covering all styles of DnB, from liquid to jungle, rollers to jump up, minimal to neuro and everything in between. Hospitality On The Beach debuted in 2018 and has since had three further editions, including one in Albania.

It has evolved endlessly in that time and is now known for creating unforgettable magical moments in unique and paradise-like locations. This year the party heads back to its roots for an intimate and unparalleled drum and bass holiday like no other. 

The exclusive venue, The Garden Resort, boasts a sun-kissed private beach and multiple stages where you can indulge in DnB from across the spectrum with epic views, unreal sunsets and dazzling sunrises with like-minded music lovers. You can expect days spent under Croatia's blissful blue skies, some of the craziest boat parties in the world and raving until the sun rises at the world-famous al fresco afterparty spot, Barbarellas Discotheque.

Hospitality On The Beach truly is for everyone. It's a movie of your own making with options to rave, relax or explore the local culture and cuisine of Croatia. Explore the town of Tisno which offers amazing seafood restaurants, pizzerias, bakeries and gelato shops; or take a day trip to the many surrounding sights, or simply chill on the beach. 

Says Chris Goss, the Owner & Managing Director of Hospital Records “The Garden is a really special place for the whole Hospitality family. There's an unparalleled sense of unity among our fans from across the globe, coming together to celebrate the full spectrum of drum & bass music. There are no barriers, no VIP areas, no exclusivity - just ravers and artists sharing the best Summer D&B week of the year. We're buzzing to return to our second home, nestled on the beautiful Adriatic shores of Tisno, Croatia”

This year's stage hosts are off the chart once more with pioneering labels, brands and artists all curating their own soundtrack including: Hospitality, 1985 Music, Blackout, Critical, Detonate, DJ Marky & Friends, Modus, 25 Years Of Respect, Run, 20 Years of Shogun Audio and Spearheadand first wave of artists including A.M.C, Alix Perez, Camo & Krooked, DJ Marky, Fabio & Grooverider, Flava D, Kings Of The Rollers & Inja, Lens, LTJ Bukem, Metrik, P Money X Whiney, Sub Focus...and many more.

Flights are available to Split or Zadar with current deals from £99 and official Hospitality On The Beach accommodation is a mixture of hotel and beach cabins exclusively for the Hospitality family; payment plans are also available for ease. With only a 10-15 minute affordable taxi from the festival site, the accommodation is the perfect location for your ultimate DnB holiday.

They present you with the chance to meet like-minded festival-goers as you sip a cocktail on Hotel Miran's terrace bar, soundtracked by Hospitality resident DJs, or take a refreshing dip in one of two swimming pools or the hotel's private beach that overlooks the picturesque Adriatic Sea. 

If you prefer to stay onsite, The Garden Resort offers various e apartments, luxury mobile homes, camping or hostels which you can book direct.

The countdown is now on to a much-anticipated return of this diverse and welcoming celebration of all things drum and bass, so make sure you secure your place in the sunshine now before tickets sell out. 




Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Nora En Pure Drops Emerald Skies Photo
Nora En Pure Drops 'Emerald Skies'

Evoking an atmosphere within moments of play, Emerald Skies transcends time and genre, while remaining true to her artistic identity. Fusing Nordic influences with rave-inspired sounds, this hybrid creation is dramatic and emotive as it captivates the listener across its entirety. Discover the enchanting sounds of this electronic music masterpiece.

2
Ultra Naté Drops UNBREAKABLE Remix By DJ Spen And Michele Chiavarini Photo
Ultra Naté Drops 'UNBREAKABLE' Remix By DJ Spen And Michele Chiavarini

Part of famed 90's production collective Basement Boys, Spen's discography includes cuts and remixes for Ultra, Michael Jackson, Paula Abdul and Crystal Waters. Chiavarini has recorded for the likes of Ray Charles, Kylie Minogue, Diana Ross, Donna Summer, Pavarotti, Soul II Soul, Moby and more.

3
Ghoulish Drops Weekends Goodwill EP & Club Banger (Bby) Like That Photo
Ghoulish Drops 'Weekends Goodwill' EP & Club Banger '(Bby) Like That'

Ghoulish's 'Weekends Goodwill' EP and club banger '(Bby) Like That' are out now on Skream's IFEEL label. Check out the latest release from Love is the Message. The four track EP comes following recent prog-house, bass and spoken world hybrid, “Comedown Chorus” ft Irish poet Natalya O'Flaherty.

4
San Diegos PEPPERJVCK Releases Believe Photo
San Diego's PEPPERJVCK Releases 'Believe'

Combining emotive vocals with driving percussion, the track's magnetic presence has formed instant connections with audiences all around the world over the last few months. Striking the perfect balance between dance-inducing elements and sentimental tones, this expertly crafted piece will leave a lasting impression no matter where it is played.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
ALADDIN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
SPAMALOT