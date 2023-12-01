Hospitality On The Beach Announces Lineup For 2024 With A.M.C, Sub Focus, Alix Perez, Camo & Krooked, Flava D And More

The world's foremost drum and bass celebration is heading to Croatia's breathtaking The Garden Resort, from the 2nd - 9th July 2024.

Hospitality On The Beach will play out across four stages right by the Adriatic sea with some the scenes hottest artists including: A.M.C, Alix Perez, Camo & Krooked, DJ Marky, Fabio & Grooverider, Flava D, Kings Of The Rollers & Inja, Lens, LTJ Bukem, Metrik, P Money X Whiney, Sub Focus...and many more. Tickets are now £190 + b/fee with payments available from just £28.57 a month.

Hospitality is the global renowned and pioneering events arm of the leading UK drum & bass label Hospital Records, that is known for its focus on the D&B community and for covering all styles of DnB, from liquid to jungle, rollers to jump up, minimal to neuro and everything in between. Hospitality On The Beach debuted in 2018 and has since had three further editions, including one in Albania.

It has evolved endlessly in that time and is now known for creating unforgettable magical moments in unique and paradise-like locations. This year the party heads back to its roots for an intimate and unparalleled drum and bass holiday like no other.

The exclusive venue, The Garden Resort, boasts a sun-kissed private beach and multiple stages where you can indulge in DnB from across the spectrum with epic views, unreal sunsets and dazzling sunrises with like-minded music lovers. You can expect days spent under Croatia's blissful blue skies, some of the craziest boat parties in the world and raving until the sun rises at the world-famous al fresco afterparty spot, Barbarellas Discotheque.

Hospitality On The Beach truly is for everyone. It's a movie of your own making with options to rave, relax or explore the local culture and cuisine of Croatia. Explore the town of Tisno which offers amazing seafood restaurants, pizzerias, bakeries and gelato shops; or take a day trip to the many surrounding sights, or simply chill on the beach.

Says Chris Goss, the Owner & Managing Director of Hospital Records “The Garden is a really special place for the whole Hospitality family. There's an unparalleled sense of unity among our fans from across the globe, coming together to celebrate the full spectrum of drum & bass music. There are no barriers, no VIP areas, no exclusivity - just ravers and artists sharing the best Summer D&B week of the year. We're buzzing to return to our second home, nestled on the beautiful Adriatic shores of Tisno, Croatia”

This year's stage hosts are off the chart once more with pioneering labels, brands and artists all curating their own soundtrack including: Hospitality, 1985 Music, Blackout, Critical, Detonate, DJ Marky & Friends, Modus, 25 Years Of Respect, Run, 20 Years of Shogun Audio and Spearheadand first wave of artists including A.M.C, Alix Perez, Camo & Krooked, DJ Marky, Fabio & Grooverider, Flava D, Kings Of The Rollers & Inja, Lens, LTJ Bukem, Metrik, P Money X Whiney, Sub Focus...and many more.

Flights are available to Split or Zadar with current deals from £99 and official Hospitality On The Beach accommodation is a mixture of hotel and beach cabins exclusively for the Hospitality family; payment plans are also available for ease. With only a 10-15 minute affordable taxi from the festival site, the accommodation is the perfect location for your ultimate DnB holiday.

They present you with the chance to meet like-minded festival-goers as you sip a cocktail on Hotel Miran's terrace bar, soundtracked by Hospitality resident DJs, or take a refreshing dip in one of two swimming pools or the hotel's private beach that overlooks the picturesque Adriatic Sea.

If you prefer to stay onsite, The Garden Resort offers various e apartments, luxury mobile homes, camping or hostels which you can book direct.

The countdown is now on to a much-anticipated return of this diverse and welcoming celebration of all things drum and bass, so make sure you secure your place in the sunshine now before tickets sell out.