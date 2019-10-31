Hollywood Undead Share Music Video For 'Already Dead'

Last week, Hollywood Undead premiered their explosive new single, "Already Dead." Today, the band have shared the accompanying music video to the track, which follows the five-piece as they take part in a surgical operation gone wrong. Watch all the action unfold below!

"Already Dead" is also the first released song from the group's forthcoming sixth full-length album, due next year via Dove & Grenade Media / BMG. More details will be announced soon.

Following notable tours with Avenged Sevenfold, Korn, Stone Sour, and Cypress Hill, Hollywood Undead will be heading back out on the road next year for a massive co-headline run with Papa Roach. The dates launch on February 16 in Barcelona and conclude in Copenhagen on March 18. A complete itinerary is included below, with tickets available for purchase HERE.

Since the release of Hollywood Undead's RIAA platinum-certified 2008 debut album, Swan Songs, their distinctive and infectious music has incited a cult audience of millions of fans, resulting in sold out shows across the globe and huge festival appearances at Reading & Leeds, Rock am Ring, Rock on the Range, and more. In addition to receiving nods in the press from the likes of Consequence of Sound, Billboard, Alternative Press, Rolling Stone, and Revolver, the quintet has also garnered massive mainstream appeal, with their 2011 sophomore record, American Tragedy, going gold and hitting #4 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. Their 2013 full-length, Notes From The Underground, seized the #2 spot, and in 2018, Hollywood Undead crossed 1 billion total global streams across their catalog.

Hollywood Undead & Papa Roach 2020 Tour Dates:

2/16 - Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz

2/17 - Madrid, Spain @ Sala Riviera

2/20 - Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

2/21 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622

2/22 - Offenbach, Germany @ Shadhalle

2/24 - Munich, Germany @ Zenith

2/25 - Wien, Austria @ Gasometer

2/28 - Thessaloniki, Greece @ Principal Club Theatre

2/29 - Athens, Greece @ Piraeus Academy 117

3/2 - Sofia, Bulgaria @ Universiada Hall

3/3 - Bucharest, Romania @ Arenele Romane

3/4 - Budapest, Hungary @ Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena

3/6 - Bratislava III, Slovakia @ Eurovia Arena

3/7 - Poznan, Poland @ MTP2

3/9 - Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall

3/10 - Leizpig, Germany @ Haus Auensse

3/11 - Hannover, Germany @ Swiss Life Hall

3/13 - Paris, France @ Zenith Paris - La Villette

3/14 - Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013 Poppodium

3/16 - Dusseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

3/17 - Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena

3/18 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ VEGA

