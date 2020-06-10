Hockey Dad Shares 'Good Eye' & Announces Two 'Alive At The Drive-In' Performances

Australian duo Hockey Dad is closing in on the July 31 release of upcoming album Brain Candy via BMG. Produced by John Goodmanson (Death Cab, Sleater-Kinney, Wolf Parade), Brain Candy is a refreshing blend of raw garage rock and dynamic, sun-drenched pop. Pre-order/pre-save HERE.

Today, Hockey Dad releases the entwining "Good Eye," a pillar of Brain Candy with guitar lines that hint of Sonic Youth and Pavement.

"Good Eye" is the fourth single from the album, following stand-out tracks, "In This State", "Itch" and "I Missed Out" which were praised by Consequence of Sound, NME, Paste, Dork, Happy and CLASH, to name a few. The band will be doing a Facetime interview with ALT CTRL on Apple Music's Beats 1 on June 16 and more surprises are on the way leading to the album release.

Best friends since early childhood, guitarist and lead vocalist Zach Stephenson and drummer Billy Fleming make music that has grown in step with their lifelong friendship and blossomed into a rapidly building phenomenon.



Hockey Dad is breaking out of lock-down in Australia and returning to the stage for two 'Alive At The Drive-In' performances on July 31 and August 1. No need to be afraid, fans will experience the event in a similar vein to a drive-in movie theatre and watch from the comfort and safety of their own car with audio blasted via FM radio broadcast with contactless tickets.



Fans have embraced by the carload and tickets for the album release day performance for all 400 cars sold out in 5 minutes!



"We're overwhelmed with the support and excitement around these drive-in shows," says the band. "Super excited to not only play live again but to get two gigs back to back! Thank you to everybody who has already snagged their spot in the passenger seat!"



Tickets for the August 1 performance and more info can be found at: https://yoursandowls.com.au/hockey-dad-alive-at-the-drive-in/

Photo Credit: Ian Laidlaw

