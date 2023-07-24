Henge Release New Single 'Self-Repair Protocol'

HENGE are back with a new single and official video for “Self-Repair Protocol”, a featured highlight of their acclaimed 2023 album ‘Alpha Test 4’ (out now).

Through a vortex of glitchy 8-bit synthesisers and vocoded humanoid vocals, “Self-Repair Protocol” tells the tale of a malfunctioning robot that crash lands on an alien planet and embarks on a mission to repair itself.

Speaking about the single, HENGE frontman Zpor says:

“Self-Repair Protocol is a charming little vignette written from the perspective of a malfunctioning robot, which could read as a metaphor for self-care…”

The single arrives with a charming animated video courtesy of Katy-Anne Bellis and Collen Chandler. First-time directors, the duo employ traditional stop-motion techniques to bring HENGE's latest release to life. The video had already made the official selection for the Barcelona Indie Filmmakers Festival, Madrid Indie Film Festival and New York International Film Awards where it was a finalist.

“Self-Repair Protocol” is cut from intergalactic prog-raver’s third album ‘Alpha Test 4’, a fresh collection of their definitive “cosmic dross” compositions. Receiving praise across the board, NARC Magazine championed the record’s “stimulating extra-terrestrial sounds” (⅘), Buzz Magazine its “eco-centric free party dance-music… absolutely worth your time”, while PROG hailed HENGE’s “blissed out, retro futuristic madness”.

Produced with Jim Spencer (New Order, Black Grape) and mastered at Abbey Road by Frank Arkwright (Arcade Fire, Joy Division, Blur), ‘Alpha Test 4' is available on Cosmic Dross Records now here: https://ffm.to/henge-alphatestfour.

Following their annual homecoming at Bluedot Festival over the weekend, HENGE are now gearing up for a mammoth UK tour in the Autumn. Performing cuts from acclaimed new album ‘Alpha Test 4’ and more at a series of evening gigs, matinee performances, and after-parties, catch the band at these fixtures as follows:

HENGE - UK TOUR 2023

22/09 The Rockin Chair, Wrexham

23/09 Lost Horizon, Bristol (+ matinee)

24/09 The Cornish Bank, Falmouth

26/09 The Phoenix, Exeter

27/09 South Street, Reading

28/09 Electric Ballroom, London

29/09 Joiners, Southampton

30/09 Concorde2, Brighton

04/10 Gulbenkian Arts Centre, Canterbury

06/10 Kanteena, Lancaster (+ afterparty)

07/10 Foxlowe Arts Centre, Leek (+ matinee)

11/10 Hare and Hounds, Birmingham

12/10 Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

13/10 Esquires, Bedford

14/10 Club 85, Hitchin

18/10 St Stephen's Church, Ipswich UK

19/10 02 Academy, Leicester

20/10 Cobalt, Newcastle

21/10 Brewery Arts, Kendal (+ matinee)

26/10 Voodoo Rooms, Edinburgh

27/10 Stereo, Glasgow

01/11 Yellow Arch, Sheffield

02/11 The Crescent, York

03/11 The Brudenell, Leeds

04/11 Band on the Wall, Manchester (+ matinee)

10/11 24 Kitchen Street, Liverpool



Support from: Dogshow - all dates.

Tickets on sale now - here:

https://www.hengemusic.com

Since they landed on Earth seven years ago, HENGE have been delighting audiences across the UK and Europe. Their music - known as “Cosmic Dross" - escapes definition, but occupies a space between rave and prog rock that nobody knew existed - going ‘where no band has gone before’. Ultimately, HENGE spread a message of hope that leaves audiences feeling amused and uplifted in equal measure.

With a reputation for scintillating live performances, HENGE have won over audiences across the globe at festivals such as Glastonbury, Boomtown, Bluedot, Shambala, Beatherder, Fusion (DE), Down The Rabbit Hole (NL), Jungle Love (AU) and more - receiving the award for ‘Best Live Act’ at the Independent Festival Awards in the process.