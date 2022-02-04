Hembree Release New Album 'It's A Dream'

Kansas City's Hembree have released their second album It's A Dream. The album finds the quintet pushing their established sound-first glimpsed on 2019's debut House on Fire-to new, colorful zeniths.

Possessing a funky looseness and hip-shaking approach that perfectly pairs with Isaac Flynn's emotionally kaleidoscopic lyrics, It's a Dream! is a record about getting freaky even while you're freaking out. It's a beyond relatable sentiment couched in music that burrows its way into your mind and stays there.

To celebrate the release, the band has also released an upbeat new video for "It's A Dream." The video stars actress Sydney Park of The Walking Dead, Instant Mom and Pretty Little Liars.

Hembree has previously shared the vibrant "Reach Out," the funked-up "Operators (feat. Bodye)" and the spirited "Close to Me."

On It's a Dream!, the band look inwards and refine their own sonic approaches while embracing a newfound maturity. The album represents new levels of sonic immersion for Hembree as an artistic entity-practically a window into their creative minds, really, as they explore and incorporate new textures into their rapidly-expanding worldview.

"This album is a fully-realized vision for the band," Flynn explains before offering his own vision of the band's future: "I want this record to lift people up, and for the music to be a positive experience in their own lives." Recording took place in Burbank, CA and the band enlisted co-producer e.hillman and engineers Chris Kaysch and Jasmine Chen to help them complete It's a Dream!

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video here: