Hembree Announce U.S. Tour With Little Hurt

Kansas City's Hembree have announced a November tour of the U.S. Co-headlining with Little Hurt (the solo project of former The Mowgli's lead singer Colin Dieden), the dates kick off November 27 in Dubuque, IA and conclude at The Peppermint Room in Los Angeles on December 9. Tickets are on-sale now and all dates are listed below.

The band is also excited to announce they'll be playing "Thundergong!" on November 12 in Kansas City at Uptown Theater in support of The Steps Of Faith Foundation. The event will be hosted by Jason Sudeikis and includes appearances by Fred Armisen, Brendan Hunt and Sam Richardson. Tickets are on-sale here.

Earlier this year Hembree released their second album It's A Dream! TheThe album finds the quintet pushing their established sound-first glimpsed on 2019's debut House on Fire-to new, colorful zeniths. Across the LP's 13 tracks the band look inwards and refine their own sonic approaches while embracing a newfound maturity. The album represents new levels of sonic immersion for Hembree as an artistic entity-practically a window into their creative minds, really, as they explore and incorporate new textures into their rapidly-expanding worldview. "This album is a fully-realized vision for the band," Flynn explains before offering his own vision of the band's future: "I want this record to lift people up, and for the music to be a positive experience in their own lives." Recording took place in Burbank, CA and the band enlisted co-producer e.hillman and engineers Chris Kaysch and Jasmine Chen to help them complete It's a Dream!

The LP features the single "It's A Dream!" whose video stars actress Sydney Park of The Walking Dead, Instant Mom and Pretty Little Liars, as well as the vibrant "Reach Out," the funked-up "Operators (feat. Bodye)" and the spirited "Close to Me."

Hembree tour dates

11/12 - Thundergong! @ Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO

11/20 - Zebulon - Los Angeles, CA #

11/26 - Fox Den Motel - 11/27 - Raccoon Motel - Davenport, IA *

11/30 - The Basement - Columbus, OH *

12/01 - Hi-Fi - Indianapolis, IN *

12/02 - TempleLive - Wichita, KS *

12/03 - Rose Music Hall - Columbia, MO *

12/04 - Larimer Lounge - Denver, CO *

12/06 - 191 Toole - Tucson, AZ *

12/07 - The Rebel Lounge - Phoenix, AZ *

12/08 - Voodoo Room at House of Blues - San Diego, CA *

12/09 - The Peppermint Club - Los Angeles, CA *

#= direct support of GLU

*= co-headline with Little Hurt