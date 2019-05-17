Heartland TV To Debut Shari Rowe's NIGHT RIDIN' Music Video

Since the unveiling of her newest single Night Ridin' at the 25th Annual Celebrity Fight Night alongside Reba McEntire, Melissa Peterman and Barry Manilow, Shari Rowe has brought the song to life with a new music video.

Ridin' off into the night with sheer whimsical simplicity and the inexplicable beauty of the Arizona sky, the Night Ridin' video will debut exclusively on Heartland TV tonight, May 17 at 11pm Central / 9pm Pacific.

The music video premiere precedes the undoubtedly energetic and enchanting hometown performance with her full band on May 18 at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Arizona, beginning at 6:30pm.

Listen on Spotify here!

Night Ridin' is available to stream and download on all platforms. Shari Rowe has earned a reputation for capturing simplistic beauty, crafting each lyric and melody with truth, sincerity and artistic integrity. This Southwestern troubadour has spent her career captivating audiences world-wide, from front porch concerts to the big stage, alongside artists like Wynonna Judd, Three Dog Night, Aaron Carter and Diamond Rio. Combining classic country and bluegrass element with a stellar lineup of Nashville players, Rowe is changing the pace of modern country music. On stage, Shari is nothing short of enchanting, but it is her ability to translate the same intangible star-power into her recordings that sets her apart from all the rest. With a voice that sounds like home, Shari lives her life in the true spirit of country music, infusing her love of faith and family into everything she does, which ultimately led to her appointment as a Celebrity Ambassador for the Scott Foundation, as well as the Red Note Foundation. To stay up-to-date on all things Shari Rowe, follow her on social media!





