Hayley Law to Release 'Circle Back' Single and Host L.A. Record Release Show

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Hayley Law, a Vancouver-born, Los Angeles-based actor and singer-songwriter, is set to release 'Circle Back,' the third single from her debut album LAST SUMMER, on July 22. The album is due out August 14 as a self-released project available digitally and on vinyl. Law is also scheduled to host a record release show on August 20 at Silverlake Lounge in Los Angeles, free to attend with an RSVP.

Law shared the following about the song: 'Have you ever had a fling that just moves sooo fast? By the time you come up for air, you realize you've spent 3 days with the person and aren't even sure you see it going anywhere. That is 'Circle Back.' I wear my heart on my sleeve and fall quickly and this song is my reminder to check in with yourself. Not every fling turns into a relationship. And having two/three weeks of something HOT is awesome.'

The official DSP link for the 'Circle Back' single is available at https://ffm.to/mjqjykj. RSVP for the August 20 record release show at Silverlake Lounge is available at https://partiful.com/e/T4CYWjklfeD10OMARBR1.

'CIRCLE BACK' — LYRICS

Just three days, give me some more space Movin too quick, might burn out our small flame Doing too much I can barely think All your friends say, you act in this way Are you in love or just insane?

Are you just tryna make me fall Is it ego or is it all my fault Let the phone ring when you call Are you just tryna make me fall Is it ego or is it all my fault Don't put my back up against the wall

I don't want another love bomb I don't want to hear another love song I just really need a hold on I don't want another love bomb I don't want to hear another love song I just really need a hold on So imma I circle back

I think you're sweet but you're just moving too fast It's been two weeks I'm gettin tired of your ass Don't buy me flowers I don't think this will last I'll follow up when I feel sure of you

Are you just tryna make me fall Is it ego or is it all my fault Let the phone ring when you call Are you just tryna make me fall Is it ego or is it all my fault Don't put my back up against the wall

I don't want another love bomb Don't wanna hear another love song I just really need a hold on So I can I circle back

Don't wanna plan a trip No Don't wanna meet your mama No Don't wanna meet your friends No Don't ask me to move in No Don't wanna plan a trip No Don't wanna meet your mama No Don't wanna meet your friends No Don't ask me to move in No

LAST SUMMER marks Law's debut full-length record. The Silverlake Lounge show is set to follow the album's August 14 release date by one week.

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