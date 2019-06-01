Harpist Kirsten Agresta Copley Release New Album 'The Covers'

Nashville/New York City based harpist Kirsten Agresta Copely released her new solo acoustic The Covers Album for digital distribution today. Comprising of twelve hit singles spanning decades from Tom Petty and Fleetwood Mac to Radiohead, Rihanna and Lady Gaga, each track sonically "washes over you like an aural massage," Nightsongs Music gushes. Ambient, yet true to the original, Copely showcases her versatility and command of modern music while impeccably expressing the wide technical range of the instrument.

Copely is no stranger to the pop arena: she has shared the stage with some of the hottest artists, including Lady Gaga, Jay-Z, Kanye West, John Legend, Evanescence and Enya. She performed with Beyoncé at the White House Second State Dinner for President Barack Obama and is featured on Erykah Badu's album New Amerykah Part Two: Return of the Ankh. Ms. Copely says, "I've always felt equally at home playing Debussy's Dances Sacreé et Profane at Carnegie Hall or performing "Halo" with Beyoncé. My passion for the music is the same, no matter the genre." James Poyser (The Roots, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon) raves, "Kirsten is a fantastic musician. She is extremely versatile, with a very open mind. I've had the privilege to work with her on stage (Jay-Z) as well as in the studio (Erykah Badu)."

The album was recorded in Nashville, TN with former RCA recording artist and producer Marc Copely (James Montgomery, Jess Klein, Constantine Maroulis) and mastered by Maria Rice and Jeff Lipton at Peerless Mastering, Boston, MA. The Covers Album follows Ms. Copely's 2001 release, Dream World.





