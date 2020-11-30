Haingeraide, Living And Working In Collaboration

Berlin-based booking agency for performing arts, Von der Haardt has united an all-star list of artists from electronic and neo-classical backgrounds including KIASMOS, Pantha du Prince, Hani Rania, Poppy Ackroyd and many more to deliver Haingeraide a new compilation album with all proceeds donated to Médecins Sans Frontières.

By now, we are all well aware of the monumental impact this pandemic has been having on the music and live events industry. With tours postponed and concerts cancelled for the foreseeable future, artists, agents, managers, promoters and dozens of other employees have seen their incomes reduced instantly, if not wiped out entirely. Yet, despite the challenging scenario this industry and others are currently navigating, it is important to remember the far more difficult fight happening at the frontlines of this pandemic.

This special release features previously unreleased and unheard material, where an all star cast of artists were encouraged to share music that reflects on the idea of creating and living in collaboration.

