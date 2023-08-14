Hailey Whitters Hit Single 'Everything She Ain't' Goes Platinum

On Friday (8/11), the rising country star Hailey Whitters was surprised on stage by Dan + Shay with her first-ever platinum plaque for her hit single “Everything She Ain’t.”

Whitters was supporting the duo in Doswell, VA when they came out mid-set to present her with the honor of her first platinum record. The RIAA certification follows her rapid ascent after winning “New Female Artist of the Year” at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards in May, where she performed the song during broadcast.

Following her big surprise moment on Friday, Whitters played the TidalWave Music Festival in Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday (8/12) where she brought out Janice, the subject of her fan favorite “Janice At The Hotel Bar.”

Last month, Whitters released a brand new EP I’m In Love that she co-produced alongside Jake Gear. In their 4 star review, American Songwriter proclaimed, “Whitters once again shows the breadth and depth of her gifts as a vocalist and songwriter.” The EP’s title track was named one of the best songs of the week by Whiskey Riff, Billboard, and Stereogum, who said, “Whitters can tell a story, but on this one, she tells a feeling. When the song hits right, you can almost feel all that joyous anticipation yourself.”

In July, Billboard named Whitters their July 2023 all-genre Chartbreaker, calling out the success and rise of the breakout single “Everything She Ain’t” that has spent 66 weeks on their Country Airplay chart and marked her first appearance on the Hot 100 chart in May.

Whitters kicked off 2023 with her late night debut Jimmy Kimmel Live!, her morning TV debut on NBC’s TODAY and a performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Additionally, Kelly Clarkson performed a Kellyoke cover of “Everything She Ain’t” on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this year. The single has been played over 175 million times on TikTok, inspiring multiple trends on the platform.

Last year, Whitters released her critically-acclaimed album Raised, garnering raves from The New Yorker, People, New York Magazine and NPR’s Weekend Edition, as well as earning the number one spot on Rolling Stone’s Best Country and Americana Albums list, Grady Smith’s Best Albums of the Year list and Holler’s Best Albums of the Year list.

Following her headlining Raised tour, supporting Shania Twain on her Queen of Me Tour, and tour dates with Dierks Bentley earlier this year, Whitters is in the midst of a festival-packed summer with performances still to come at Country Thunder, Bourbon & Beyond, and Pilgrimage Music Festival. This September, she will hit the road with Eric Church followed by a run of dates supporting Luke Bryan. Find a full list of tour dates below or visit HaileyWhitters.com.

Tour Dates:

8/18: Calgary, Canada - Country Thunder Alberta

8/26: Moscow, ID - Summer Country Showdown

9/8: Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater %

9/9: Quincy, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre %

9/10: Quincy, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre %

9/15: Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater %

9/17: Louisville, KY - Bourbon and Beyond

9/23: Franklin, TN - Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

9/28: Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion ^

9/29: Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena ^

9/30: Tulsa, OK - BOK Center ^

10/6: Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena ^

10/7: Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion ^

10/12: Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center ^

10/13: Green Bay, WI - Resch Center ^

10/14: St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center ^

10/21: Kissimmee, FL - Country Thunder Florida ^

10/26: Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park ^

10/27: Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena ^

10/28: Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium ^

11/3 – Scottsdale, AZ – Dreamy Draw Festival

11/11-12: Miami, FL - Country Bay Music Festival

11/18 – Sioux City, IA – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

% - with Eric Church

^ - with Luke Bryan

Photo Credit: Aubrey Wise