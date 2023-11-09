Haiku Hands Unleash 'Cool For You' Produced by Motez (Flume, Tkay Maidza)

Australian alt-dance trio Haiku Hands (Claire Nakazawa, Beatrice Lewis, and Mie Nakazawa) release "Cool For You," produced by Motez (Flume, Disclosure, Sam Smith, Tkay Maidza) via Spinning Top Records. This is the latest off of their forthcoming Pleasure Beast, due December 1st. Pre-save Pleasure Beast HERE.

Of the single, which recalls the soundscapes of Chemical Brothers or Prodigy, Bea Lewis says, “This song is about feeling yourself, being at a party and enjoying being yourself. Being with your crew and feeling everybody, it’s the antithesis of capitalism that you need to be something else, that you need another product to feel good, that you need anything. It's a statement that you’re already good.

In fact you’re already awesome and mad and lit and you should be singing it from the rooftop and celebrating yourself and backing yourself and feeling yourself. It still gives me goosebumps when I listen to it even though I’ve heard it a million times. It’s liftoff baby!!!!"

“I want pleasure on my French toast / I am here to be, to be sexy and free.” What other electro-pop-rap manifesto starts with a declaration for sexy bread? What other album is the sonic manifestation of reaching into a grab-bag and feeling a mixture of crumbled leaves, Lego, and Lucky Charms? What other album artwork marries the Korean symbolism of the Tree of Life with Hokusai’s The Great Wave off Kanagawa basked in a glowstick sun? Welcome to Pleasure Beast: the incarnation of simple creatures with simple pleasures seeking peace in a world that wants to separate and divide. It’s the sound of umami at a rave. It’s the sweaty festival dancefloor as a public service. It’s the political act of writing and performing in the first place. It’s the forbidden bitter fruit that dares you to be human.

Their new album follows the success of their 2020 self-titled debut, dubbed an “unapologetic blast of gleeful rebellion,” that received critical acclaim from the likes of NME, Rolling Stone, DIY and Paste.

They burst back onto the scene earlier this year with electronic-punk dance floor heater, “Nunchucka,” followed by fan favorite, “Ma Ruler,” designed to make you feel you're deep in the belly of an underground warehouse banger, whether you're dancing alone in your home, in the park on a sunny Saturday, or in the cereal aisle on a routine grocery run.

The trio recently performed a string of tour dates throughout the US, including NY’s Governor’s Ball which landed them the cover of Sydney Morning Herald’s S Magazine and Rolling Stone's roundup. They've toured extensively throughout Australia, Europe, and the UK., with their choreography and high-energy production winning festival crowds over at Vivid Sydney, Splendour in the Grass, Sydney World Pride, and more.

Now that they're back on home soil, they've announced more Australian 2023 tour dates, including headline shows across Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. They've received recent love from Rolling Stone, Ones To Watch, Sirius XMU, KUTX, both Spotify and Apple editorial playlists, and more.

Listen to the new release here:





