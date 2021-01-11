Today, PAPER Magazine premiered HAERTS' video "It's Too Late" which is directed by Julian Klincewicz this summer in Los Angeles, you can see it HERE. PAPER says: "The wild story behind "It's Too Late". True to his style, "It's Too Late" is lo-fi and dreamy, as Fabi urgently walks through the streets and flirts with his lens."

"We filmed the video with Julian during one of the craziest nights in LA. It was all about Nini walking through the empty streets of the city. We wanted it to be a journey through the night, both physically and emotionally, and also capture some of that night time energy of LA. At some point during the shoot I was in a parking lot with a friend, when someone came running towards us with a gun. Luckily, we were able to get away unharmed and we finished the video that night. It was definitely a huge shock. I guess we captured the night time in more ways than we set out to." - Benny Gebert

Late last year, HAERTS performed a live version of their first single "For the Sky", including a special cameo from their daughter, for Stephen Colbert's #PLAYATHOME HERE

The upcoming album, Dream Nation, is marked by a sense of urgent intensity. Nini Fabi & Benny Gebert wrote the songs over a period of only about a month and then recorded most of the album with their touring band during a week-long live recording session in New Orleans. They then put the finishing touches on the album in Los Angeles where they collaborated with Grizzly Bear's Ed Droste on the album's first single "For the Sky".

With this new album, HAERTS' usual comparisons to Fleetwood Mac or First Aid Kid make way for additional influences such as Portishead and Lamb. "We went into the studio without setting limits or parameters other than that we wanted to make a record that moves you emotionally and physically. We wanted it to feel like an invitation into the strange and fantastical night time world, like the songs they play just before the lights come on, when the party is almost over, and the polish is gone."

Last month, they returned to add a new chapter to their lifelong creative and romantic partnership with "For the Sky" feat. Ed Droste, alongside the music video which features a gorgeous, pregnant Nini, and directed by their longtime collaborator Julian Klincewicz (Beyoncé, Kanye, Virgil Abloh etc) HERE

Formed in the fires of high school romance in Munich, Germany HAERTS has evolved as Nini & Benny have evolved. First through Berklee School of Music in Boston, then through the creative crucible of Brooklyn, NY and their self titled major label debut album in 2014, followed by an expansion to the serene woods of upstate New York and the release of their second full-length album New Compassion in 2018.

Now Nini & Benny are evolving again, not only embracing their international roots by splitting their time between Berlin and New York, but also by a renewed spirit of collaboration, whether it be with other musicians they admire like Ed Droste (Grizzly Bear) or visual artists like Julian Klincewicz (Beyonce, Kanye West, Virgil Abloh) who directed the video to "For the Sky" and earlier worked together on "POWER/LAND"

With only two albums under their belt so far HAERTS have already gathered rapturous praise from such press outlets as NPR, the New York Times, Pitchfork, NOISEY, Billboard, Consequence of Sound, The Line of Best Fit, Paste Magazine, NYLON, Refinery29, Blackbook, Ones to Watch and Gorilla vs. Bear and have graced festival stages at Coachella, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits and more.