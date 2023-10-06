HUNGRY Go 'Less Arty, More Party' With The Pin-sharp Punk Of 'On Sight'

Hungry's 'On Sight' brings together math-rock, funk, and energetic guitar pop in a less arty, more party style.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 3 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 4 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'

HUNGRY Go 'Less Arty, More Party' With The Pin-sharp Punk Of 'On Sight'

Where fury meets fun, Manchester-based hard-reading, no bullsh*t political punk quartet, HUNGRY churn disdain and their duty to call out impotent, middle-class guilt and selective scruples on new single, On Sight.

Connecting the dots of disparate genres with a meld of math-rock, funk and fizzing, energetic new wave guitar pop, the band snares issues of convenient morality in a tangle of observational lyrics, devastating caricatures and unrelenting, sweat-dripping socio-political songwriting. 

Coming unrushed off the back of the release of The Jig in May – itself a ripping rebuke of elitist, dishonest, establishment rule which won BBC Radio 1 Future Artists airplay – HUNGRY's ascent through British political discourse's descent has found a firm foothold.

At the same time as meticulously crafting precision-made grenades of colourfully-told truths in the studio, the four-piece have hand-picked summer shows, including a return to London in support of Gulz in September, adding weight to fevered chatter around the band, kick-started by their first SOLD-OUT Manchester dates earlier this year.

Intensely focused on their musical growth as a conduit to joining, if not leading conversations around the need for a collective awakening, HUNGRY's return with On Sight succinctly shows what can happen to a young, committed band in the window of just one single to another. Reading the mantra ‘less arty, more party', the band forges ahead, taking cuttings from the blooms of contemporaries such as Sports Team, Feet, DEADLETTER and Gang Of Four whilst relentlessly pointing at fence-sitters, turncoats and broken systems of consensus to name, shame and point the way to change.

HUNGRY's singer-guitarist frontman, Jacob Peck, explains: “'On Sight' attempts to paint the character of those who turn against their moral views for profit. Whilst doing harm and working against progressive change, people often still believe they are doing a good thing. Sometimes it's a state of wilful ignorance, sometimes people are victims of systemic deceit, but either way often only make shifts in their position or behaviour based on their individual situation, rather than any concrete morality.”

‘Emigrating' from the small Cambridgeshire towns that had no chance of containing them over a year ago, HUNGRY – including drummer Stan Rankin, guitarist Kit Thomas and bassist Jas Malig - react to both the lethargy of England's repressed, close-knit societies and the vitality of life in a diverse city that has offered them a bigger and louder platform. The band returns to the stage in Manchester to headline The Castle, a noted stop-off for artists on their way to wider audiences on Tue 10 October 2023.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Darius Rucker Releases New Album CAROLYNS BOY Photo
Darius Rucker Releases New Album 'CAROLYN'S BOY'

In addition, the album sees Rucker join forces with Chapel Hart for the collaborative “Ol’ Church Hymn” while also offering his take on Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” from blockbuster film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The album offers vulnerably insightful songs such as “Sure Would Have Loved Her,” “Stargazing” and “Never Been Over.”

2
Boys Like Girls Share THE OUTSIDE (OUTSIDERS VERSION) Photo
Boys Like Girls Share 'THE OUTSIDE (OUTSIDER'S VERSION)'

Boys Like Girls release 'THE OUTSIDE (OUTSIDER'S VERSION)' - listen now! However, they've pivoted by releasing a new version of the song 'THE OUTISIDE.' 'THE OUTSIDE (OUTSIDER'S VERSION)' features tourmates 3OH!3, State Champs, The Summer Set, and The Ready Set. Plus, check out tour dates!

3
Myrath Announce Karma & Share Heroes Photo
Myrath Announce 'Karma' & Share 'Heroes'

Myrath announces their new album 'Karma' and shares the music video for 'Heroes.' Watch the video now! Their brand-new song 'Heroes' is an anthem of empowerment and self-belief, showcasing Myrath's signature blend of progressive metal, infused with Middle Eastern elements.

4
Bryan Ferry Announces Mamouna 2023 Deluxe Reissue Photo
Bryan Ferry Announces Mamouna 2023 Deluxe Reissue

Bryan Ferry announces the deluxe reissue of 'Mamouna' and the unreleased studio album 'Horoscope.' The release celebrates the 30th anniversary of this unique chapter in Ferry's solo career. The reissue includes a 2LP edition and a 3CD deluxe edition with bonus tracks. This announcement coincides with the 50th anniversary of Bryan Ferry's career.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
SIX
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE LION KING