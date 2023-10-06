HUNGRY Go 'Less Arty, More Party' With The Pin-sharp Punk Of 'On Sight'

Where fury meets fun, Manchester-based hard-reading, no bullsh*t political punk quartet, HUNGRY churn disdain and their duty to call out impotent, middle-class guilt and selective scruples on new single, On Sight.

Connecting the dots of disparate genres with a meld of math-rock, funk and fizzing, energetic new wave guitar pop, the band snares issues of convenient morality in a tangle of observational lyrics, devastating caricatures and unrelenting, sweat-dripping socio-political songwriting.

Coming unrushed off the back of the release of The Jig in May – itself a ripping rebuke of elitist, dishonest, establishment rule which won BBC Radio 1 Future Artists airplay – HUNGRY's ascent through British political discourse's descent has found a firm foothold.

At the same time as meticulously crafting precision-made grenades of colourfully-told truths in the studio, the four-piece have hand-picked summer shows, including a return to London in support of Gulz in September, adding weight to fevered chatter around the band, kick-started by their first SOLD-OUT Manchester dates earlier this year.

Intensely focused on their musical growth as a conduit to joining, if not leading conversations around the need for a collective awakening, HUNGRY's return with On Sight succinctly shows what can happen to a young, committed band in the window of just one single to another. Reading the mantra ‘less arty, more party', the band forges ahead, taking cuttings from the blooms of contemporaries such as Sports Team, Feet, DEADLETTER and Gang Of Four whilst relentlessly pointing at fence-sitters, turncoats and broken systems of consensus to name, shame and point the way to change.

HUNGRY's singer-guitarist frontman, Jacob Peck, explains: “'On Sight' attempts to paint the character of those who turn against their moral views for profit. Whilst doing harm and working against progressive change, people often still believe they are doing a good thing. Sometimes it's a state of wilful ignorance, sometimes people are victims of systemic deceit, but either way often only make shifts in their position or behaviour based on their individual situation, rather than any concrete morality.”

‘Emigrating' from the small Cambridgeshire towns that had no chance of containing them over a year ago, HUNGRY – including drummer Stan Rankin, guitarist Kit Thomas and bassist Jas Malig - react to both the lethargy of England's repressed, close-knit societies and the vitality of life in a diverse city that has offered them a bigger and louder platform. The band returns to the stage in Manchester to headline The Castle, a noted stop-off for artists on their way to wider audiences on Tue 10 October 2023.