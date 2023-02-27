Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HUDDY Shares New Single 'Slowly Healing'

Feb. 27, 2023  

Singer-songwriter HUDDY (aka Chase Hudson) has released his new single "Slowly Healing" available on all digital streaming platforms now via The Orchard. The single is a fresh, raw, acoustic ballad that delves into the duality of hurting and healing. "Slowly Healing" demonstrates a new and evolved sound from Huddy.

"Slowly Healing" is about being patient and gentle with yourself when struggling through a dark time," Huddy shares. "When we're suffering, life can feel impossible and it's easy to get overwhelmed and frustrated. This song is about pushing through those feelings and emerging as a stronger person. I'm so proud of this track and it's a perfect way to introduce my next project."

"Slowly Healing" is Huddy's first new music in 2023 and first release since his viral hit single "All The Things I Hate About You" released last summer. "All The Things I Hate About You" skyrocketed to #1 trending on YouTube, #1 Genius Chart, #1 TikTok Trending and also went viral on TikTok with a combined total of 1 billion views. Other notable accolades include 268K TikTok Video Creations, 32M global streams, and 50+ playlist adds in under a week, including New Music Friday and Pop Rising.

One glance at the eye-catching manicure, wavy midnight-colored hair, and trend-setting style, and you know it's HUDDY. However, his music may be even more identifiable. Pumped up by crunchy punk distortion, head-nodding hooks, and the kind of lyrics you text your ex or get tattooed, the Los Angeles singer, songwriter, and guitarist bulldozes a lane of his own at high speed.

HUDDY officially introduced himself with the single "21st Century Vampire." Fans sunk their fangs into this restless riff-loaded banger, racking up 40 million streams as The Los Angeles Times christened him "a snarling singer-guitarist with his own radio-ready songs, following in the footsteps of his longtime idols." He delivered again with "The Eulogy Of You And Me" and the acoustic guitar-laden "America's Sweetheart."

It seized #1 on YouTube, tallying 12 million views and 30 million-plus streams and counting. "Don't Freak Out" [feat. iann dior, Tyson Ritter, & Travis Barker] illuminated a knack for stylistic shapeshifting with attitude intact.

After racking up 100 million streams in less than a year and receiving acclaim from Vogue, Interview, i-D, PAPER, Nylon and named one of Billboard's "21 Under 21," he asserts himself as just the pop punk idol we need on his 2021 full-length debut album, Teenage Heartbreak [Immersive/Sandlot/Geffen Records].

In July, HUDDY released the pop-punk ballad "All The Things I Hate About You", which speaks to anyone who has ever been burned by someone close to them. Most recently, he made his festival debut at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas.

Listen to the new single here:



