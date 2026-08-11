HARD ROCK RISING Competition to Launch at Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas will host a series of live performances as part of HARD ROCK RISING, a global music competition launched by Hard Rock International and Coca-Cola that spans 34 countries and 64 Hard Rock Cafes. The competition is designed to give emerging singer-songwriters, bands and DJs a platform to launch their careers, with fan voting determining which local artists advance through each round.

For more than five decades, breakthrough artists and legends have taken the stage at Hard Rock Cafes. Coca-Cola has built a global platform for musicians through Coke Studio L.A. Live. Now, the two brands are joining forces to help singer-songwriters, bands and DJs launch their careers.

Hard Rock Rising limited-edition merchandise, available August 17, celebrates the global music competition across 34 countries.

Hard Rock Rising unfolds as a series of live performances at Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas. Local fan votes advance artists round by round. The Coke Studio team then selects one grand prize winner who earns a recording session, $10,000, a performance at Hard Rock Orlando and more.

Artist submissions are open now through August 18, with four live competition rounds running September 2, 9, 16 and 23. The global winner will be announced October 5.

'Hard Rock Rising gives us the opportunity to showcase the incredible musical talent right here in Las Vegas,' said Jason Lent, Sales & Marketing Manager at Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas. 'This competition is a real opportunity for our local artists to get discovered on a global stage.'

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY- and Juno-nominated executive producer Rob Rettberg leads the Coke Studio team. The Los Angeles facility houses a professional recording studio built for career-launching sessions, giving the winning singer-songwriter, band or DJ a genuine industry platform.

'This partnership taps into Hard Rock's unparalleled reach and iconic stages while leveraging Coke Studio's production expertise to transform talented musicians into the next generation of recording artists,' said Rettberg.

The competition is amplified by a full Hard Rock Rising lineup, from a limited-time menu with cocktails made with Coca-Cola products for fans watching the live performances, to collectible merchandise available at Rock Shops and shop.hardrock.com.

Extending the competition's celebration of music and self-expression beyond the stage, Hard Rock is partnering with Cult of Individuality, the streetwear brand renowned for its deep roots in music culture and strong connection to today's artists and fans. Together, the brands will launch a limited-edition Hard Rock Rising tee and an exclusive co-branded apparel collection, bringing the spirit of emerging music talent into fashion.

Fans can cheers to performers taking the Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas stage with exclusive Coca-Cola cocktails and mocktails crafted for Hard Rock Rising, including Last Call Dragonrita, Orange Cream Soda and Spiced Yuzu Soda.

The Search Is On

Every performance is a chance for friends, family and new fans to champion local artists, helping emerging talent build a real following in their own hometowns.

The competition kicks off in September. Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas will host up to nine acts across four live rounds, with singer-songwriters, bands and DJs all welcome. In every round, the audience becomes the judge, voting in real time via a mobile app. Fans score each artist on Musicianship, Fan Support, Vocal Talent, Originality and Stage Presence.

In the fourth and final round, Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas will crown a local winner with a cash prize and opportunity for a three-month paid residency. Every local champion then advances to the global round. There, the Coke Studio team reviews recorded performances from all 64 Cafe winners and names the grand prize winner on October 5.

The selected artist will receive a career-launching package:

World-class recording session at Coke Studio L.A. Live, including flights and accommodation

Music distribution across all major streaming platforms

Performance at Hard Rock Orlando

Two-night stay at Hard Rock Hotel Orlando with passes to Universal Studios & Islands of Adventure

$10,000 cash prize

An exclusive assortment of Marshall amplifiers and accessories

A Menu to Match the Moment

From August 17 to September 30, Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas will serve a limited-time menu for fans to enjoy while cheering on local artists. Perfect for bringing a crew to cheer on fan-favorite bands, these shareable bites and vibrant cocktails are designed to bring the excitement of the evening and the victory celebrations that follow.

Thai Peanut Brussels Sprouts: Crispy Brussels sprouts tossed in a ginger and soy gastrique, finished with crushed peanuts, toasted sesame, chili, lime zest and scallion

BBQ Pulled Beef Sliders: Slow-braised pulled beef piled high on soft buns with tangy coleslaw, crispy onions, pickled Fresno peppers and house BBQ sauce

Lemon & Lime Black Pepper Wings: Jumbo wings glazed in charred citrus, served with pickled onions and fresh cilantro

Barbacoa Beef Queso: Braised barbacoa beef folded into creamy house queso, topped with pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños and scallions

Cheesecake Dip: A decadent whipped cheesecake dip with a brown-butter graham crumble, served with cinnamon-sugar pretzel bites, seasonal fruit and whipped cream

The menu also features a selection of exclusive cocktails and mocktails featuring Coca-Cola products, including:

Last Call Dragonrita: A vibrant tequila and triple sec cocktail with dragon fruit syrup, shaken with fresh strawberries and blackberries, topped with Sprite

Orange Cream Soda: A creamy, nostalgic mocktail made with Orange Fanta, vanilla syrup and cream

Spiced Yuzu Soda: A citrus-forward whiskey cocktail made with Coca-Cola, yuzu purée and spiced brown sugar; also available spirit-free

34 Countries, One Iconic Tee

Limited-edition Hard Rock Rising merchandise arrives at select Rock Shops and shop.hardrock.com on August 17. The collection centers on a campaign tee with the Hard Rock logo on the front and all 34 participating country names on the back. It also includes exclusive apparel and a collectible pin.

Artists ready to take the stage can apply now through August 18. Each application must include two original songs. For submissions, rules, competition details and participating Cafe locations, visit cafe.hardrock.com/hard-rock-rising.

Submissions for HARD ROCK RISING remain open, with four live competition rounds scheduled at Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas in September and a global grand prize winner to be announced in October. The winner will receive a Coke Studio recording session, $10,000 and a performance at Hard Rock Orlando, among other prizes.

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...