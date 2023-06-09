Gus Dapperton Releases New Single 'Sunset'

Breakout alt-pop artist Gus Dapperton releases his sprawling new single “Sunset” with the announcement of his first North American headlining tour of 2023. Listen HERE via Warner Records. Staggering in its scope and layers, the epic anthem takes listeners on a transcendent sonic journey.

Another tantalizing preview of the singer, songwriter, and producer's forthcoming third album, "Sunset" finds Gus singing in a captivating falsetto as the song shape-shifts into a massive pop number. “Your light is like the beacon I will never see.” Amidst reverberating drums, guitar, and bass is an enthralling melody interwoven with the 26-year-old's enigmatic vocals.

“Sunset” arrives on the heels of danceable yet laced with melancholy "Don't Let Me Down" ft. Benee, a new wave-channeling pop creation "Horizons" and "Wet Cement" which finds Dapperton at his most introspective.

Gus has just wrapped a North American tour with Hippo Campus and kicks off his HENGE tour on September 14th at Higher Ground in Burlington, VT, and culminates on 10/21 at Asbury Lanes in Asbury Park, NJ. Tickets on sale now HERE.

HENGE promises to build a new world. With nearly two billion collective streams across his career – the NY native constructed the album with the concept of entering an underworld as the sun goes down and trying to get home before dawn—or risk being stuck in a time loop. The term HENGE refers to what is known as 'Manhattanhenge' which is a natural phenomenon that occurs twice a year in New York City, when the setting sun aligns perfectly with the east-west streets of Manhattan, creating a spectacular view of the sun's disc as it appears to sit perfectly atop the buildings that line the streets.

Prior to signing with Warner Records in August 2022, Dapperton had already established himself as a musical force with 2020’s Orca album, which showcased his vulnerable brand of songwriting and spawned the singles “First Aid,” “Post Humorous,” and “Bluebird.”

With “Sunset,” Gus affirms his status as one of alt-pop's most exciting and adventurous new artists.

U.S. HEADLINE TOUR

SEPT 14 - BURLINGTON, VT - HIGHER GROUND

SEPT 15 MONTREAL, QC - LE STUDIO TD

SEPT 18 - COLUMBUS, OH - NEWPORT MUSIC HALL

SEPT 19 - INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DELUXE AT OLD NATIONAL CENTRE

SEPT 21 - CHICAGO, IL - THALIA HALL

SEPT 22 - MILWAUKEE, WI - TURNER HALL

SEPT 23 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FINE LINE

SEPT 26 VANCOUVER, BC - HOLLYWOOD THEATRE

SEPT 27 - SEATTLE, WA - NEPTUNE

SEPT 28 - PORTLAND, OR - WONDER BALLROOM

SEPT 30 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - BIMBO’S

OCT 1 - SAN FRANCISCO - BIMBO’S

OCT 3 - LOS ANGELES, CA - THE BELLWEATHER

OCT 4 - SANTA ANA, CA - THE OBSERVATORY

OCT 5 - PHOENIX, AZ - THE VAN BUREN

OCT 7 - AUSTIN, TX - ACL MUSIC FESTIVAL

OCT 9 - ST LOUIS, MO - DELMAR HALL

OCT 11 - DENVER, CO - OGDEN THEATRE

OCT 14 - AUSTIN, TX - ACL MUSIC FESTIVAL

OCT 16 - BIRMINGHAM, AL - SATURN

OCT 17 - CHARLOTTE, NC - NEIGHBORHOOD THEATRE

OCT 18 - CARRBORO, NC - CAT’S CRADLE

OCT 21 - ASBURY PARK, NJ - ASBURY LANES

EUROPE HEADLINE TOUR

OCT 31 - AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - TOLHUIS (PARADISO NOORD)

NOV 1 - HAMBURG, GERMANY - NOCHTSPEICHER

NOV 2 - BERLIN, GERMANY - MASCHINENHAUS

NOV 4 - COLOGNE, GERMANY - HELIOS37

NOV 5 - BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - BOTANIQUE - ORANGERIE

NOV 6 - PARIS, FRANCE - LA MAROQUINERIE

NOV 8 - LONDON, UK - ISLINGTON ASSEMBLY HALL