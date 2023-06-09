Gus Dapperton Releases New Single 'Sunset'

“Sunset” arrives on the heels of danceable yet laced with melancholy "Don't Let Me Down" ft. Benee.
POPULAR
Breakout alt-pop artist Gus Dapperton releases his sprawling new single “Sunset” with the announcement of his first North American headlining tour of 2023. Listen HERE via Warner Records. Staggering in its scope and layers, the epic anthem takes listeners on a transcendent sonic journey.
Another tantalizing preview of the singer, songwriter, and producer's forthcoming third album, "Sunset" finds Gus singing in a captivating falsetto as the song shape-shifts into a massive pop number. “Your light is like the beacon I will never see.” Amidst reverberating drums, guitar, and bass is an enthralling melody interwoven with the 26-year-old's enigmatic vocals.
“Sunset” arrives on the heels of danceable yet laced with melancholy "Don't Let Me Down" ft. Benee, a new wave-channeling pop creation "Horizons" and "Wet Cement" which finds Dapperton at his most introspective.
Gus has just wrapped a North American tour with Hippo Campus and kicks off his HENGE tour on September 14th at Higher Ground in Burlington, VT, and culminates on 10/21 at Asbury Lanes in Asbury Park, NJ. Tickets on sale now HERE.
HENGE promises to build a new world. With nearly two billion collective streams across his career – the NY native constructed the album with the concept of entering an underworld as the sun goes down and trying to get home before dawn—or risk being stuck in a time loop. The term HENGE refers to what is known as 'Manhattanhenge' which is a natural phenomenon that occurs twice a year in New York City, when the setting sun aligns perfectly with the east-west streets of Manhattan, creating a spectacular view of the sun's disc as it appears to sit perfectly atop the buildings that line the streets.
Prior to signing with Warner Records in August 2022, Dapperton had already established himself as a musical force with 2020’s Orca album, which showcased his vulnerable brand of songwriting and spawned the singles “First Aid,” “Post Humorous,” and “Bluebird.”
With “Sunset,” Gus affirms his status as one of alt-pop's most exciting and adventurous new artists.
SEPT 14 - BURLINGTON, VT - HIGHER GROUND
SEPT 15 MONTREAL, QC - LE STUDIO TD
SEPT 18 - COLUMBUS, OH - NEWPORT MUSIC HALL
SEPT 19 - INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DELUXE AT OLD NATIONAL CENTRE
SEPT 21 - CHICAGO, IL - THALIA HALL
SEPT 22 - MILWAUKEE, WI - TURNER HALL
SEPT 23 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FINE LINE
SEPT 26 VANCOUVER, BC - HOLLYWOOD THEATRE
SEPT 27 - SEATTLE, WA - NEPTUNE
SEPT 28 - PORTLAND, OR - WONDER BALLROOM
SEPT 30 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - BIMBO’S
OCT 1 - SAN FRANCISCO - BIMBO’S
OCT 3 - LOS ANGELES, CA - THE BELLWEATHER
OCT 4 - SANTA ANA, CA - THE OBSERVATORY
OCT 5 - PHOENIX, AZ - THE VAN BUREN
OCT 7 - AUSTIN, TX - ACL MUSIC FESTIVAL
OCT 9 - ST LOUIS, MO - DELMAR HALL
OCT 11 - DENVER, CO - OGDEN THEATRE
OCT 14 - AUSTIN, TX - ACL MUSIC FESTIVAL
OCT 16 - BIRMINGHAM, AL - SATURN
OCT 17 - CHARLOTTE, NC - NEIGHBORHOOD THEATRE
OCT 18 - CARRBORO, NC - CAT’S CRADLE
OCT 21 - ASBURY PARK, NJ - ASBURY LANES
OCT 31 - AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - TOLHUIS (PARADISO NOORD)
NOV 1 - HAMBURG, GERMANY - NOCHTSPEICHER
NOV 2 - BERLIN, GERMANY - MASCHINENHAUS
NOV 4 - COLOGNE, GERMANY - HELIOS37
NOV 5 - BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - BOTANIQUE - ORANGERIE
NOV 6 - PARIS, FRANCE - LA MAROQUINERIE
NOV 8 - LONDON, UK - ISLINGTON ASSEMBLY HALL
|
Photo Credit: cloudy thoughts
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL