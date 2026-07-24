Gunshine Releases New Album 'Grand Rising' and Single 'Capt'n Save a Hoe'
The hip-hop artist's latest project marks a new chapter in Gunshine's musical catalog.
Florida rock band Gunshine has released a new album, GRAND RISING, along with a focus single titled CAPT'N SAVE A HOE, through vnclm_ and Create Music Group. The 13-track record blends rock, hip-hop, and funk influences, and includes a quote from band member Austin Ingerman describing the project as fresh and original, noting that the single draws on groove-driven production with lyrics addressing a draining relationship.
'I'm very proud of this record, it's definitely fresh and original. As we continue to put out music, I think our fans and other listeners will see that we are not boxed into one sound or one 'thing'. We love being creative and making true art, just writing whatever comes out. I'm super stoked for everyone to hear this record!' says Austin Ingerman.
He continues, ''Capt'n Save a Hoe' blends rock, hip hop, and funk elements with a groove that sets the tone throughout the track. Lyrically it's a reminder to not get dragged down by a relationship that's no longer serving you. I had fun with the production on this one and added a lot of hip hop inspired layers. The main groove was actually inspired by Michael McDonald's 'I Keep Forgettin''. I've always liked songs that blend multiple genres and flavors, and we definitely did that on this song.'
'We tracked the whole record, (except 'Goth Girl' and 'Single Looks Good On You'), in Las Vegas with producer/mixer Chris Collier (Korn, Mick Mars, Whitesnake, Lynchmob). I've been working with Chris for about 9 years now. He's incredibly talented, has a great ear, and adds a heavy hitting production value that makes the songs sonically translate very well.'
The album is now available on limited edition vinyl and CD at https://gunshine.diggers.store/
Tracklisting:
Grand Rising
Finite
Goth Girl
Single Looks Good On You
My Oh Miley
Mystery
Man Down
Leave the Light On
I Know You Love Me
Capt'n Save a Hoe
Shark Lounge (feat. Michael Starr)
Valentine
Table Dancing
Gunshine are:
Austin Ingerman: (Guitar, Vocals)
Jordan Benson: (Lead Vocals, Piano)
Jake Tripp: (Bass, Vocals)
Tommy Salzburg: (Drums, Vocals)