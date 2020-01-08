Grouplove Returns With 'Deleter'

Canvasback Music and Atlantic Records are proud to announce the eagerly-awaited new single from Grouplove. "Deleter" is available today at all DSPs and streaming services HERE, accompanied by an anarchic, high-energy companion video (watch below).

Fueled by pounding keys, squalling guitar lines, and lightning-fast drumming, "Deleter" marks an unapologetically relentless new song from Grouplove. Recorded at El Paso, TX's famed Sonic Ranch with producer Dave Sitek (TV On The Radio, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Weezer), the track heralds the Los Angeles-based band's highly-anticipated new album, due later this year. On the personal, political and powerful track, the voice of Christian Zucconi questions everything around him: faith systems, his sense of belonging, communities, his own psyche.

The official companion video is just as provocative as the new single. The colorful visual is directed by Christopher Blauvelt, who served as Cinematographer on Jonah Hill's directorial debut Mid90s.

Fronted by singer/keyboardist Hannah Hooper and her husband, singer/guitarist Christian Zucconi, Grouplove first arrived in 2010 and were immediately hailed as one of that year's most important new bands. 2011 saw the release of their RIAA gold certified debut album, NEVER TRUST A HAPPY SONG, highlighted by such breakthrough singles as "Colours" and "Tongue Tied," the latter of which reached #1 on Billboard's "Alternative Songs" chart, marking Grouplove's first chart-topper. Indeed, "Tongue Tied" proved an RIAA certified platinum pop phenomenon, featured in Apple's iPod Touch campaign and covered during the third hit season of FOX's Glee among myriad other placements.

SPREADING RUMOURS arrived in 2013 and made a top 5 debut on Billboard's "Top Alternative Albums" chart while also coming in at #21 on the overall SoundScan/Billboard 200. The album earned critical applause around the globe, with American Songwriter declaring it to be "a second massive helping of kinetic, kaleidoscopic pop."

2016 saw the release of BIG MESS, prompting Rolling Stone to hail Grouplove as "a band who have perfected big, radio-friendly rock songs...the juxtaposition of Hannah Hooper's featherlight voice with Zucconi's darker, dangling poetry is full of dashboard-banging magic."

Grouplove has spent much of its existence performing their undeniably energetic live shows to crowds around the globe, including worldwide headline treks, countless festival appearances including every massive stage from Coachella and Lollapalooza to Glastonbury and Bonnaroo. The band will return to the road in 2020 - for tour announcements, updates, and more, please visit www.grouplovemusic.com.

Grouplove is: Hannah Hooper, Christian Zucconi, Andrew Wessen, Daniel Gleason, Benjamin Homola.

Watch the new music video for "Deleter" here:

Photo Credit: James Marcus Haney





