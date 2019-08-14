Gregory Alan Isakov Confirms Fall Tour

Gregory Alan Isakov will continue his extensive touring this fall with over twenty new shows spanning the U.S. The performances kick off October 31 at New Haven's College Street Music Hall and run through December 15 at Cheyenne's Cheyenne Civic Center. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, August 16 at 10:00am local time. See below for complete tour details.

The fall tour follows Isakov's impressive summer schedule, which included a return sold-out headline performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre as well as stops at Newport Folk Fest and the XPoNential Music Festival.

The tour dates celebrate Isakov's acclaimed new album, Evening Machines, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Americana/Folk Albums chart and is out now on Dualtone Records.

Recorded at a converted barn studio located on Isakov's three-acre farm in Boulder County, CO, the twelve-track album-via Suitcase Town Music (Isakov's label) and his first in partnership with Dualtone Records-was self-produced and mixed by Tucker Martine(Neko Case, The Decemberists) and Andrew Berlin (Descendents, Rise Against).

Of the record-his fourth full-length studio album and first in five years-Isakov comments, "I'd work really hard into the night. A lot of times I would find myself in the light of all these VU meters and the tape machine glow, so that's where the title came from. I recorded mostly at night, when I wasn't working in the gardens. It doesn't matter if it's summer or winter, morning or afternoon, this music always feels like evening to me."

The new album follows Isakov's acclaimed collaboration with the Colorado Symphony, 2016's Gregory Alan Isakov with the Colorado Symphony, which featured orchestral versions of twelve of Isakov's beloved songs. Released to widespread acclaim, NPR Music premiered the official music video for the song, "Liars," praising, "Stunning imagery...an emotionally charged and poignant musical statement." Previous to the symphonic album, Isakov released 2013's The Weatherman, which debuted at #1 on iTunes' Singer/Songwriter chart and received widespread acclaim.

Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, raised in Philadelphia, Isakov now calls Colorado home. When he isn't on the road, he spends much of his time on his farm in Boulder County, which provides produce to local restaurants within the community.

EVENING MACHINES TRACK LIST

1. Berth

2. San Luis

3. Southern Star

4. Powder

5. Bullet Holes

6. Was I Just Another One

7. Caves

8. Chemicals

9. Dark, Dark, Dark

10. Too Far Away

11. Where You Gonna Go

12. Wings in All Black

GREGORY ALAN ISAKOV CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

August 16-Trondheim, Norway-Pstereo

August 17-Bodø, Norway-Parkenfestivalen

August 19-Örebro, Sweden-Frimis Salonger

August 20-Gothenburg, Sweden-Pustervik

August 21-Malmö, Sweden-Kulturbolaget

August 23-Tønder, Denmark-Tønder Festival

August 24-Amsterdam, Netherlands-Once in a Blue Moon Festival

August 27-Leeds, UK-Brudenell Social Club

August 28-Brighton, UK-Concorde 2

October 31-New Haven, CT-College Street Music Hall

November 1-Woodstock, NY-Levon Helm Studios

November 3-Ithaca, NY-State Theater

November 4-Detroit, MI-Cathedral Theatre at the Masonic

November 6-Bloomington, IN-Buskirk-Chumley Theater

November 7-Lawrence, KS-Liberty Hall

November 8-Oklahoma City, OK-The Jones Assembly

November 9-San Antonio, TX-The Aztec Theatre

November 10-Houston, TX-House of Blues

November 12-Birmingham, AL-Lyric Theatre

November 13-Athens, GA-40 Watt

November 14-Roanoke, VA-Harvester Performance Center

November 15-Louisville, KY-Headliners Music Hall

November 16-Cincinnati, OH-Madison Theater

December 5-Breckenridge, CO-Riverwalk Center

December 6-Aspen, CO-Belly Up

December 7-Park City, UT-Park City Live

December 8-Las Vegas, NV-Brooklyn Bowl

December 10-Flagstaff, AZ-Orpheum Theater

December 11-Albuquerque, NM-El Rey Theater

December 13-Estes Park, CO-Stanley Hotel

December 14-Steamboat Springs, CO-Strings Music Pavilion

December 15-Cheyenne, WY-Cheyenne Civic Center

BOLD on-sale August 16 at 10:00am local time





