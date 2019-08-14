Gregory Alan Isakov Confirms Fall Tour
Gregory Alan Isakov will continue his extensive touring this fall with over twenty new shows spanning the U.S. The performances kick off October 31 at New Haven's College Street Music Hall and run through December 15 at Cheyenne's Cheyenne Civic Center. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, August 16 at 10:00am local time. See below for complete tour details.
The fall tour follows Isakov's impressive summer schedule, which included a return sold-out headline performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre as well as stops at Newport Folk Fest and the XPoNential Music Festival.
The tour dates celebrate Isakov's acclaimed new album, Evening Machines, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Americana/Folk Albums chart and is out now on Dualtone Records.
Recorded at a converted barn studio located on Isakov's three-acre farm in Boulder County, CO, the twelve-track album-via Suitcase Town Music (Isakov's label) and his first in partnership with Dualtone Records-was self-produced and mixed by Tucker Martine(Neko Case, The Decemberists) and Andrew Berlin (Descendents, Rise Against).
Of the record-his fourth full-length studio album and first in five years-Isakov comments, "I'd work really hard into the night. A lot of times I would find myself in the light of all these VU meters and the tape machine glow, so that's where the title came from. I recorded mostly at night, when I wasn't working in the gardens. It doesn't matter if it's summer or winter, morning or afternoon, this music always feels like evening to me."
The new album follows Isakov's acclaimed collaboration with the Colorado Symphony, 2016's Gregory Alan Isakov with the Colorado Symphony, which featured orchestral versions of twelve of Isakov's beloved songs. Released to widespread acclaim, NPR Music premiered the official music video for the song, "Liars," praising, "Stunning imagery...an emotionally charged and poignant musical statement." Previous to the symphonic album, Isakov released 2013's The Weatherman, which debuted at #1 on iTunes' Singer/Songwriter chart and received widespread acclaim.
Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, raised in Philadelphia, Isakov now calls Colorado home. When he isn't on the road, he spends much of his time on his farm in Boulder County, which provides produce to local restaurants within the community.
EVENING MACHINES TRACK LIST
1. Berth
2. San Luis
3. Southern Star
4. Powder
5. Bullet Holes
6. Was I Just Another One
7. Caves
8. Chemicals
9. Dark, Dark, Dark
10. Too Far Away
11. Where You Gonna Go
12. Wings in All Black
GREGORY ALAN ISAKOV CONFIRMED TOUR DATES
August 16-Trondheim, Norway-Pstereo
August 17-Bodø, Norway-Parkenfestivalen
August 19-Örebro, Sweden-Frimis Salonger
August 20-Gothenburg, Sweden-Pustervik
August 21-Malmö, Sweden-Kulturbolaget
August 23-Tønder, Denmark-Tønder Festival
August 24-Amsterdam, Netherlands-Once in a Blue Moon Festival
August 27-Leeds, UK-Brudenell Social Club
August 28-Brighton, UK-Concorde 2
October 31-New Haven, CT-College Street Music Hall
November 1-Woodstock, NY-Levon Helm Studios
November 3-Ithaca, NY-State Theater
November 4-Detroit, MI-Cathedral Theatre at the Masonic
November 6-Bloomington, IN-Buskirk-Chumley Theater
November 7-Lawrence, KS-Liberty Hall
November 8-Oklahoma City, OK-The Jones Assembly
November 9-San Antonio, TX-The Aztec Theatre
November 10-Houston, TX-House of Blues
November 12-Birmingham, AL-Lyric Theatre
November 13-Athens, GA-40 Watt
November 14-Roanoke, VA-Harvester Performance Center
November 15-Louisville, KY-Headliners Music Hall
November 16-Cincinnati, OH-Madison Theater
December 5-Breckenridge, CO-Riverwalk Center
December 6-Aspen, CO-Belly Up
December 7-Park City, UT-Park City Live
December 8-Las Vegas, NV-Brooklyn Bowl
December 10-Flagstaff, AZ-Orpheum Theater
December 11-Albuquerque, NM-El Rey Theater
December 13-Estes Park, CO-Stanley Hotel
December 14-Steamboat Springs, CO-Strings Music Pavilion
December 15-Cheyenne, WY-Cheyenne Civic Center
BOLD on-sale August 16 at 10:00am local time