Greensky Bluegrass Documentary FIND OURSELVES LOST, THE ICELAND SESSIONS Sets Premiere
The documentary arrives on Sunday, April 5 at 7 P.M. ET via nugs and YouTube.
Bluegrass-americana group Greensky Bluegrass have set the premiere their documentary, Find Ourselves Lost, The Iceland Sessions, arriving on Sunday, April 5 at 7 P.M. ET via nugs and YouTube. Watch the trailer now.
“When we decided to make a film about the making of The Iceland Sessions EP, the idea was essentially to let Rene make something beautiful where the band and the location were both the subject," says dobroist Anders Beck on the project.
"We know Rene as a friend through his work with Phish and trusted his artistic vision enough to put him in the driver's seat. I, and the whole bad as well, love that the stunning scenery of Iceland play such a huge role in the film. To me, it feels like an art piece as much as a music documentary. I think that is really special and unique.”
The film captures the band recording 2024's The Iceland Sessions at Flóki Studios in rural North Iceland. It follows their creative process across tense moments of creative differences, candid conversations about mental health and addiction, and the resilience that comes from confronting fear and insecurity.
Greensky will run a fundraiser alongside the premiere, donating to the Divided Sky Foundation to help provide resources to foster a sober and productive foundation for individuals affected by addiction.
Find Ourselves Lost is the feature-length directorial debut from René Huemer, the music photographer and videographer who has worked with the likes of Phish and The Rolling Stones.
“The journey of creating Find Ourselves Lost has been one of profound discovery and passion,” says Huemer. “This film was born from a deep desire to delve into the psychological landscape of the acclaimed band, Greensky Bluegrass, as they embarked on the intimate process of recording an album in the remote, stunning landscape of Iceland. I was inspired to highlight that even well-achieved artists grapple with their own struggles, a reality often obscured by the facade of social media. This revelation is crucial in a world where we often mistakenly believe that success shields one from the human experience of fear and insecurity.”
Greensky recently announced summer dates across the U.S. to continue celebrating their latest album XXV. The band will hit the road for a host of headline tour dates, including stops at New York City’s Pier 17, Indianapolis’ Rock the Ruins, two nights at Vail’s Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Grand Rapids’ GLC Live at 20 Monroe and more.
The band is currently on their North American Spring headline tour, with stops at Asheville’s Asheville Yards, New Orleans’ Tipitina’s, two shows at Pelhams’ Caverns and more. XXV was released this past October, on the exact date of the group’s 25th anniversary.
The LP brings together many friends and collaborators of the band throughout their 25-year run, including Billy Strings, Sam Bush, Nathaniel Rateliff, Aoife O’Donovan, Lindsay Lou, Holly Bowling and more.
The progressive bluegrass band Greensky Bluegrass consists of Anders Beck (dobro), Michael Arlen Bont (banjo), Dave Bruzza (guitar), Mike Devol (upright bass), and Paul Hoffman (mandolin).
GREENSKY BLUEGRASS TOUR DATES
April 16—Wilmington, NC—Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
April 17—Asheville, NC—Asheville Yards Amphitheater
April 18—Memphis, TN—Shell Daze Music Festival
April 19—Fort Smith, AR—The Majestic
April 22—Little Rock, AR—The Hall
April 23—New Orleans, LA—Tipitina’s
April 24—Pelham, TN—The Caverns
April 25—Pelham, TN—The Caverns
May 24—Chillicothe, IL—Summer Camp Music Festival
June 3—Toronto, ON—The Opera House
June 4—Saginaw, MI—Temple Theatre
June 6—Indianapolis, IN—Rock the Ruins
June 8—South Deerfield, MA—Tree House Brewing Company
June 10—Shelburne, VT—The Shelburne Museum
June 11—Westport, CT—Levitt Pavilion
June 13—Columbia, MD—All Good Now
June 17—Salt Lake City, UT—Venue TBA
June 18 – 21—Telluride, CO—Telluride Bluegrass
July 16 – 18—Snowshoe, WV—4848 Festival
July 19—Whitefish, MT—Under the Big Sky
July 23—New York, NY—The Rooftop at Pier 17
July 25—Johnstown, PA—Flood City Music Fest
August 14—Vail, CO—Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
August 15—Vail, CO—Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
August 18—Boise, ID—Treefort Music Hall
August 19—Seattle, WA—WAMU Theater
August 20—Portland, OR—Crystal Ballroom Theater
August 21—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater
August 22—Jacksonville, OR—Britt Pavilion
August 27—Grand Rapids, MI—GLC Live at 20 Monroe
August 29—Ionia, MI—Ionia Freak Fair
September 5—Mill Springs, NC—Earl Scruggs Music Fest
September 10—Madison, IN—Unbroken Circle Music Fest
Photo credit: René Huemer
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