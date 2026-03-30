Greensky Bluegrass Documentary FIND OURSELVES LOST, THE ICELAND SESSIONS Sets Premiere

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Bluegrass-americana group Greensky Bluegrass have set the premiere their documentary, Find Ourselves Lost, The Iceland Sessions, arriving on Sunday, April 5 at 7 P.M. ET via nugs and YouTube. Watch the trailer now.

“When we decided to make a film about the making of The Iceland Sessions EP, the idea was essentially to let Rene make something beautiful where the band and the location were both the subject," says dobroist Anders Beck on the project.

"We know Rene as a friend through his work with Phish and trusted his artistic vision enough to put him in the driver's seat. I, and the whole bad as well, love that the stunning scenery of Iceland play such a huge role in the film. To me, it feels like an art piece as much as a music documentary. I think that is really special and unique.”

The film captures the band recording 2024's The Iceland Sessions at Flóki Studios in rural North Iceland. It follows their creative process across tense moments of creative differences, candid conversations about mental health and addiction, and the resilience that comes from confronting fear and insecurity.

Greensky will run a fundraiser alongside the premiere, donating to the Divided Sky Foundation to help provide resources to foster a sober and productive foundation for individuals affected by addiction.

Find Ourselves Lost is the feature-length directorial debut from René Huemer, the music photographer and videographer who has worked with the likes of Phish and The Rolling Stones.

“The journey of creating Find Ourselves Lost has been one of profound discovery and passion,” says Huemer. “This film was born from a deep desire to delve into the psychological landscape of the acclaimed band, Greensky Bluegrass, as they embarked on the intimate process of recording an album in the remote, stunning landscape of Iceland. I was inspired to highlight that even well-achieved artists grapple with their own struggles, a reality often obscured by the facade of social media. This revelation is crucial in a world where we often mistakenly believe that success shields one from the human experience of fear and insecurity.”

Greensky recently announced summer dates across the U.S. to continue celebrating their latest album XXV. The band will hit the road for a host of headline tour dates, including stops at New York City’s Pier 17, Indianapolis’ Rock the Ruins, two nights at Vail’s Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Grand Rapids’ GLC Live at 20 Monroe and more.

The band is currently on their North American Spring headline tour, with stops at Asheville’s Asheville Yards, New Orleans’ Tipitina’s, two shows at Pelhams’ Caverns and more. XXV was released this past October, on the exact date of the group’s 25th anniversary.

The LP brings together many friends and collaborators of the band throughout their 25-year run, including Billy Strings, Sam Bush, Nathaniel Rateliff, Aoife O’Donovan, Lindsay Lou, Holly Bowling and more.

The progressive bluegrass band Greensky Bluegrass consists of Anders Beck (dobro), Michael Arlen Bont (banjo), Dave Bruzza (guitar), Mike Devol (upright bass), and Paul Hoffman (mandolin).

GREENSKY BLUEGRASS TOUR DATES

April 16—Wilmington, NC—Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

April 17—Asheville, NC—Asheville Yards Amphitheater

April 18—Memphis, TN—Shell Daze Music Festival

April 19—Fort Smith, AR—The Majestic

April 22—Little Rock, AR—The Hall

April 23—New Orleans, LA—Tipitina’s

April 24—Pelham, TN—The Caverns

April 25—Pelham, TN—The Caverns

May 24—Chillicothe, IL—Summer Camp Music Festival

June 3—Toronto, ON—The Opera House

June 4—Saginaw, MI—Temple Theatre

June 6—Indianapolis, IN—Rock the Ruins

June 8—South Deerfield, MA—Tree House Brewing Company

June 10—Shelburne, VT—The Shelburne Museum

June 11—Westport, CT—Levitt Pavilion

June 13—Columbia, MD—All Good Now

June 17—Salt Lake City, UT—Venue TBA

June 18 – 21—Telluride, CO—Telluride Bluegrass

July 16 – 18—Snowshoe, WV—4848 Festival

July 19—Whitefish, MT—Under the Big Sky

July 23—New York, NY—The Rooftop at Pier 17

July 25—Johnstown, PA—Flood City Music Fest

August 14—Vail, CO—Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

August 15—Vail, CO—Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

August 18—Boise, ID—Treefort Music Hall

August 19—Seattle, WA—WAMU Theater

August 20—Portland, OR—Crystal Ballroom Theater

August 21—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 22—Jacksonville, OR—Britt Pavilion

August 27—Grand Rapids, MI—GLC Live at 20 Monroe

August 29—Ionia, MI—Ionia Freak Fair

September 5—Mill Springs, NC—Earl Scruggs Music Fest

September 10—Madison, IN—Unbroken Circle Music Fest

Photo credit: René Huemer