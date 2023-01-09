Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Greensky Bluegrass Announce 2023 Colorado Amphitheater Run

Jan. 09, 2023  

Greensky Bluegrass is thrilled to announce their annual Colorado amphitheater run. This year the band will play two special "Evening With" performances at the Dillon Amphitheater Sept 13 and 14 before heading to the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre for two more performances Sept 15 and 16.

The Red Rocks dates will mark the band's 16th and 17th performances at the historic and storied venue and will feature special guests The Teskey Brothers on Sept 15 and Sierra Ferrell on Sept 16.

Ticket pre-sale is happening now with general on-sale Friday, January 13 at 10am MT at greenskybluegrass.com.

Greensky will kick off their 2023 Winter Tour with two nights at the Capitol Theatre this coming Thursday, January 12 in Port Chester, NY and will tour throughout the East Coast and Midwest through February. For all up to date news and information please visit greenskybluegrass.com.

GREENSKY BLUEGRASS ON TOUR

1/12 @ Town Ballroom | Buffalo, NY*

1/13 @ Capitol Theatre | Port Chester, NY#

1/14 @ Capitol Theatre | Port Chester, NY<>

1/15 @ The Stanley | Utica, NY*

1/18 @ Count Basie Center For The Arts | Red Bank, NJ#

1/19 @ Flynn Theatre | Burlington, VT - An Evening With

1/20 @ MGM Music Hall at Genway | Boston, MA #

1/21 @ The Fillmore Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

1/25 @ The Agora Theatre | Cleveland, OH+

1/26 @ Stage AE | Pittsburgh, PA+

1/27 @ The Anthem | Washington DC=

1/28 @ The Anthem | Washington DC+

2/1 @ Kemba Live! | Columbus, OH!!

2/2 @ The Pageant | St. Louis, MO!!

2/3-4 @ The Vic Theatre | Chicago, IL!!

2/22 @ The Intersection | Grand Rapids, MI

2/23 @ The Riverside Theater | Milwaukee, WI

2/24 @ Palace Theatre | Saint Paul, MN

2/25 @ Uptown Theater | Kansas City, MO

* Mikaela Davis

#Neighbor

<> Mihali

+DanielDonato's Cosmic Country

=Railroad Earth

!!Holly Bowling

Greensky Bluegrass are widely known for their thoughtful lyricism, edgy and genre-expansive sound, dazzling live performances and relentless touring schedule.

However, that is only the tip of the complex tale of the five musicians that make up Greensky Bluegrass: Anders Beck [dobro], Michael Arlen Bont [banjo], Dave Bruzza [guitar], Mike Devol [upright bass], and Paul Hoffman [Mandolin]. The five are connected through a deep bond, just as they are seasoned road warriors, they're a band of brothers who have seen each other through decades of ups and downs, personal and collective highlights, and the moments when life turns it all upside down.

For the past century, bluegrass music has traditionally relayed real tales of American life, struggle, tragedy, and triumph. It gives a voice to the quiet, yet colorful stories woven into the fabric of the country itself. Greensky Bluegrass live these stories through their records and performances.

"Greensky is and always has been very unique in our world," says Paul Hoffman. "We put our love, energy, and focus into what we appreciate about our music. We come together as a band in a way that's organic. We take a lot of pride in how we grow and challenge each other too. We're maturing together. I think we get more Greensky all of the time."



