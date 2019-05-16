Grayscale Release New Song and Video For PAIN KILLER WEATHER

May. 16, 2019  

Philadelphia's Grayscale have released a brand new song and video called "Painkiller Weather." Watch below!

"'Painkiller Weather' is a song about being hopelessly in love with someone who can't put love in front of their vice," the band said. "It's about trying to understand how they think and feel what they feel. We're excited to have new music out for the first time in two years."

The band is currently on tour with The Maine and You Are Ok. All dates are below.
Check out the video here:

GRAYSCALE ON TOUR:
WITH THE MAINE & YOU ARE OK:
5/17 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
5/19 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry
5/21 - Indianapolis, IN - Old National Center
5/24 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre
5/25 - Iowa City, IA - Blue Moose Tap House
5/26 - Omaha NE - Waiting Room
5/28 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
5/29 - Tulsa, OK - Vanguard
5/31 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad


