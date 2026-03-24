Graham Nash Confirms Summer 2026 Tour Dates

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Two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and founding member of both the Hollies and Crosby, Stills & Nash, Graham Nash will continue his 2026 tour throughout the summer. Tickets are available here.

The dates include select co-headline dates with Emmylou Harris and a special appearance at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre with the Avett Brothers.

Nash will be joined on stage by Todd Caldwell (keyboards and vocals), Adam Minkoff (bass, drums, guitars and vocals) and Zach Djanikian (guitars, mandolin, drums and vocals), performing favorites from across his sixty-plus-year career.

Nash’s first studio album of new material in seven years, Now, is out now on BMG. In addition to his two Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductions (with Crosby, Stills & Nash and the Hollies), Nash is a two-time inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame—as a solo artist and with CSN—and a Grammy Award winner.

Nash’s body of work began the Hollies opus from 1964 to ’68. His contributions to Crosby, Stills & Nash and Déjà Vu include “Marrakesh Express,” “Pre-Road Downs” and “Lady of the Island” from the former and “Teach Your Children” and “Our House” from the latter. Nash’s career as a solo artist took flight in 1971 with two albums further showcasing the depths of his abilities as a singer and songwriter, yielding “Chicago/We Can Change the World,” “Military Madness,” “I Used To Be A King” and “Simple Man.”

In September 2013, Nash released his autobiography Wild Tales. In recognition of his contributions as a musician and philanthropist, Nash was appointed an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth II. Nash is also a photographer and visual artist whose work has been shown in galleries and museums worldwide. Most recently, Nash released A Life In Focus: The Photography Of Graham Nash (via Insight Editions), in which he reflects on more than fifty years through his extensive collection of personal photographs and artistic stills.

GRAHAM NASH TOUR

BOLD dates are newly confirmed

April 4—Lansdowne, PA—Lansdowne Theatre

April 6—Ridgefield, CT—Ridgefield Playhouse

April 8—Tarrytown, NY—Tarrytown Music Hall

April 10—New London, CT—Garde Arts Center

April 11—New Brunswick, NJ—State Theatre

April 14—Annapolis, MD—Maryland Hall

April 15—Charlottesville, VA—Paramount Theater

April 17—Myrtle Beach, SC—The Carolina Opry Theater

April 18—Greenville, SC—Peace Center

April 20—Charleston, SC—Charleston Music Hall

April 22—Clearwater, FL—Capitol Theatre

April 23—Clearwater, FL—Capitol Theatre

April 25—Key West, FL—The Key West Theater

April 26—Key West, FL—The Key West Theater

April 28—Fort Lauderdale, FL—The Parker

April 29—Fort Lauderdale, FL—The Parker

May 1—Ponte Vedra, FL—Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

May 2—Ponte Vedra, FL—Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

July 7—Steamboat Springs, CO—Strings Music Festival

July 9—Beaver Creek, CO—Vilar Performing Arts Center

July 10—Beaver Creek, CO—Vilar Performing Arts Center

July 12—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

July 14—Kansas City, MO—Kauffman Center

July 15—Iowa City, IA—The Englert

July 17—St. Louis, MO—The Sheldon

July 18—St. Louis, MO—The Sheldon

July 20—Madison, WI—The Orpheum

July 21— Champaign, IL—Virginia Theatre

July 23— Interlochen, MI—Kresge Auditorium†

July 24— Rochester Hills, MI—Meadow Brook Amphitheater†

July 26— Highland Park, IL—Ravinia†

July 28— Cincinnati, OH—Madison Theater

July 29— Knoxville, TN—Bijou Theatre

July 31— Henrico, VA—Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

August 1— Wilmington, NC—The Wilson Center

August 3— Alexandria, VA—The Birchmere

August 4— Alexandria, VA—The Birchmere

September 19— Fredricton, NB—Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival 2026

*Special Guest of the Avett Brothers

†Co-bill with Emmylou Harris

Photo credit: Amy Grantham