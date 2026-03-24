Graham Nash Confirms Summer 2026 Tour Dates
The dates include select co-headline dates with Emmylou Harris and a special appearance at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre with the Avett Brothers.
Two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and founding member of both the Hollies and Crosby, Stills & Nash, Graham Nash will continue his 2026 tour throughout the summer. Tickets are available here.
The dates include select co-headline dates with Emmylou Harris and a special appearance at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre with the Avett Brothers.
Nash will be joined on stage by Todd Caldwell (keyboards and vocals), Adam Minkoff (bass, drums, guitars and vocals) and Zach Djanikian (guitars, mandolin, drums and vocals), performing favorites from across his sixty-plus-year career.
Nash’s first studio album of new material in seven years, Now, is out now on BMG. In addition to his two Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductions (with Crosby, Stills & Nash and the Hollies), Nash is a two-time inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame—as a solo artist and with CSN—and a Grammy Award winner.
Nash’s body of work began the Hollies opus from 1964 to ’68. His contributions to Crosby, Stills & Nash and Déjà Vu include “Marrakesh Express,” “Pre-Road Downs” and “Lady of the Island” from the former and “Teach Your Children” and “Our House” from the latter. Nash’s career as a solo artist took flight in 1971 with two albums further showcasing the depths of his abilities as a singer and songwriter, yielding “Chicago/We Can Change the World,” “Military Madness,” “I Used To Be A King” and “Simple Man.”
In September 2013, Nash released his autobiography Wild Tales. In recognition of his contributions as a musician and philanthropist, Nash was appointed an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth II. Nash is also a photographer and visual artist whose work has been shown in galleries and museums worldwide. Most recently, Nash released A Life In Focus: The Photography Of Graham Nash (via Insight Editions), in which he reflects on more than fifty years through his extensive collection of personal photographs and artistic stills.
GRAHAM NASH TOUR
BOLD dates are newly confirmed
April 4—Lansdowne, PA—Lansdowne Theatre
April 6—Ridgefield, CT—Ridgefield Playhouse
April 8—Tarrytown, NY—Tarrytown Music Hall
April 10—New London, CT—Garde Arts Center
April 11—New Brunswick, NJ—State Theatre
April 14—Annapolis, MD—Maryland Hall
April 15—Charlottesville, VA—Paramount Theater
April 17—Myrtle Beach, SC—The Carolina Opry Theater
April 18—Greenville, SC—Peace Center
April 20—Charleston, SC—Charleston Music Hall
April 22—Clearwater, FL—Capitol Theatre
April 23—Clearwater, FL—Capitol Theatre
April 25—Key West, FL—The Key West Theater
April 26—Key West, FL—The Key West Theater
April 28—Fort Lauderdale, FL—The Parker
April 29—Fort Lauderdale, FL—The Parker
May 1—Ponte Vedra, FL—Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
May 2—Ponte Vedra, FL—Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
July 7—Steamboat Springs, CO—Strings Music Festival
July 9—Beaver Creek, CO—Vilar Performing Arts Center
July 10—Beaver Creek, CO—Vilar Performing Arts Center
July 12—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre*
July 14—Kansas City, MO—Kauffman Center
July 15—Iowa City, IA—The Englert
July 17—St. Louis, MO—The Sheldon
July 18—St. Louis, MO—The Sheldon
July 20—Madison, WI—The Orpheum
July 21— Champaign, IL—Virginia Theatre
July 23— Interlochen, MI—Kresge Auditorium†
July 24— Rochester Hills, MI—Meadow Brook Amphitheater†
July 26— Highland Park, IL—Ravinia†
July 28— Cincinnati, OH—Madison Theater
July 29— Knoxville, TN—Bijou Theatre
July 31— Henrico, VA—Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden
August 1— Wilmington, NC—The Wilson Center
August 3— Alexandria, VA—The Birchmere
August 4— Alexandria, VA—The Birchmere
September 19— Fredricton, NB—Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival 2026
*Special Guest of the Avett Brothers
†Co-bill with Emmylou Harris
Photo credit: Amy Grantham
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