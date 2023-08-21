Gracie Abrams Sets Second & Final Shows in Australia

US singer/songwriter Gracie Abrams to perform for the first time in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne in January 2024. She has now announced her second and final shows added to all three cities due to overwhelming demand.

Abrams will visit Australia following opening for 30-dates of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in North America this year; she’ll return as main opener for Swift’s US dates in 2024.

Following huge demand by fans, who exhausted presale tickets in mere minutes last week, promoters are pleased to announce additional new shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne for US singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams – headed to Australia for the first time in January 2024 on The Good Riddance Tour.

Abrams’ East Coast headline shows will be one of the hottest tours this summer! 2nd and final shows have been added for all three cities – details below:

Brisbane: A 2nd and final show at The Fortitude Music Hall on Monday 15 January has been added, making it two nights back-to-back for the ‘Where do we go now?’ singer (also playing Tuesday 16 January).

Melbourne: A 2nd and final show has been added to Forum Melbourne for Monday 22 January, following her previously announced show on Sunday 21 January.

Sydney: A 2nd and final show has been added for Friday 19 January at Enmore Theatre (Abrams already announced to play there on Thursday 18 January).

Tickets to ALL six shows will go on sale to the General Public on Tuesday 22 August (11am local time) – head to frontiertouring.com/gracieabrams for details.

Since making her debut with ‘Mean It’ in October 2019, Gracie Abrams has emerged as one of the most compelling new songwriters of her generation, earning the admiration of such likeminded artists as Lorde, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo.

She just opened for Taylor Swift on 30 dates of the singer’s blockbuster North American leg of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, and Gracie was just announced as direct support for Swift’s 2024 North American dates. Today’s AU news follows the release of Abram’s critically acclaimed debut studio album, Good Riddance (out now via Interscope Records).

Gracie Abrams Australian Tour Dates

Monday 15 January NEW SHOW!

The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Lic. All Ages

Ticketmaster.com.au

Tuesday 16 January

The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Lic. All Ages

Ticketmaster.com.au

Thursday 18 January

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

Ticketek.com.au

Friday 19 January NEW SHOW!

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

Ticketek.com.au

Sunday 21 January

Forum Melbourne, Melbourne, VIC

All Ages

Ticketek.com.au

Monday 22 January NEW SHOW!

Forum Melbourne, Melbourne, VIC

All Ages

Ticketek.com.au