Grace Leer Releases 'My Mind's Made Up'

Emerging artist Grace Leer is back with new music and it could be her best song yet if the fan reaction is any indicator. “My Mind’s Made Up,” written by Leer, Nick Wayne and Dan Agee, is the epitome of what country music is all about – a magnificently told story sung in a way so real, about something so real, that near everyone can relate.

There’s nothing harder to do than admitting being wrong about a partner and the hardest person to admit that to is yourself, yet Leer details it so eloquently. An obvious student of the game growing up on artists like The Chicks and Martina McBride, Leer’s storytelling is impeccable and “My Mind’s Made Up” is yet another stellar effort in a growing litany of superstar efforts by a woman unquestionably destined for stardom.

“The reason I chose music as a little girl is the way I was able to connect with people through it, and the reason I chose country music is because of the stories it tells and this song does all of that and more,” says Leer. “I’m so honored to have created this song with Dan Agee and Nick Wayne. I am just blown away by the feedback.”

Leer released a demo version of the single on TikTok that went viral and connected with fans from around the world. The universally relatable song incited these reactions:

“This made me both cry and smile. I felt this to my core. I hate that someone else went through what I did.”

“As a divorced, single mom and now pregnant through a breakup, I NEED this song PLZ.”

“Yes. Need. Like I need air to breathe”

“Floored by how perfect this song is to explain my last relationship and that there are many of us who this song fits.”

“All the way from South Africa and I can’t wait to add this song on my playlist”

“It’s pretty amazing when the fans pick the music,” adds Leer. “I never thought when I posted a clip of the “My Mind’s Made Up” demo that it would relate to so many. It’s so cool to see that song has made people feel less alone when healing from falling in love with the idea of someone instead of the actual person they were/are. I am proud of all the music I have released but so far I am the most proud of this one.”

“My Mind’s Made Up,” that has been streamed over 100,000 since Friday, has been added to country playlists for Spotify’s New Music Friday Country, Amazon’s Breakthrough Country and Apple’s New in Country.

Leer will be joining fellow Idol alum Noah Thompson at Manchester Music Hall in Lexington, KY on Friday, June 2 and will be performing at CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8 at the Spotlight Stage.

About Grace Leer

Grace Leer is a California native that began singing at the age of 6. Instead of skipping college, Leer followed her athletic passion by playing D1 soccer at the University of California, Berkeley. She made the move to Nashville four years ago and appeared in the Top 10 on Season 18 of ABC’s American Idol.

Since then, Leer has secured a record deal via 19 Recordings, Inc. and has spent the last year writing and recording music for her self-titled debut EP, available now. Leer recently performed the National Anthem at the SheBelieves Cup in Nashville at Geodis Park.

The first single off the EP, “Brought A Girl,” was released in February of last year and shortly after its release, gold record holder and Kansas native Logan Mize asked her to join him on his latest single, “Nothing with You,” released April 8, and serve as the direct support act on his spring 2022 It’s About Time tour.

Leer has since released singles including the ode to country greats “Ones Before Me," the breakup anthem “After 1" and relatable "The One." For more information, visit www.graceleer.com and @graceleermusic on socials. Leer was CMT’s Next Up Now artist for November and named Country Now’s Country Next. Leer has also been included in iHeart Women of Country a couple of times.