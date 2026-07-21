Grace Cummings Releases New Single 'Fake'

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Grace Cummings has released a new single titled 'Fake,' according to an announcement from The Oriel Company.

'FAKE' is the final offering from her upcoming album Bloodhorse! before its release August 14th via ATO Records.

'FAKE' follows the single 'I'M NOT CRAZY' and continues the album's subtle themes of power, abuse and escape. This time, Grace approaches the subject through a haunting ballad, Grace's signature vocals gliding on piano and strings towards a sting in the tail: a powerful catharsis, and a hypnotic, droning conclusion. The accompanying music video — conceived by Grace, directed by Tori Styles and edited by Willem Kingma — is presented in an intimate 9:16 aspect ratio. It plays on the creeping discomfort of the song, slowly revealing a darkness beneath the surface.

On the track, Cummings shares: 'Sometimes, being called a 'good girl' is a form of abuse. And you internalise it. You spend your whole life acting out this role, even though it makes you feel sick. Even though you know it is a form of control. I hate those words, 'good girl'. So in this song, I just choke on the first letter. The second half of the song is about the other person's remorse.

This song was really difficult for me to write, to perform, to confess. But, the themes in 'FAKE' are painfully ordinary for so many women. Musically, I wanted this to begin up in the clouds, then drag you right underneath the water, viscerally. Then, you crawl out into a little tunnel. Dark. Maybe you're falling through the rabbit hole, the vortex…you fly, you drown, and then you run.'

After quietly building a fanbase in her native Australia with a string of impressive releases, Cummings garnered international attention when her third album, Ramona, earned widespread critical acclaim in 2024. Bloodhorse!, like its predecessor, was recorded in Topanga Canyon, California with GRAMMY-nominated producer Jonathan Wilson (Father John Misty, Angel Olsen, Margo Price). The album is focused on the process of escaping pain and entering a technicolor world of imagination and radical self acceptance.

Earlier this month, Cummings debuted album tracks while on a run of shows supporting Father John Misty in Europe, culminating with her own sold-out headline show at London's The George Tavern. She heads to the U.S. this fall for a run of headline and festival dates. For more information please visit https://laylo.com/gracecummings/m/2wBwjo.

Bloodhorse!'s producer, Jonathan Wilson — recently nominated for a GRAMMY for his work on Father John Misty's Chloe and the Next 20th Century — shares: 'With Grace Cummings, you actually have a once in a generation voice. Everyone who hears her sing would agree with that. Beyond that, her songwriting and lyrical prowess is just getting better and better. I'm proud as punch of this new album. It's a superb collection of songs that she delivers with humanity, power and emotion like no one else on earth.'

Photo Credit: Jeff Anderson Jr.

Upcoming Live Shows:

Friday, August 7 – Melbourne, AU The Croxton

Saturday, August 8 – Sydney, AU Metro Social

Sunday, August 9 – Brisbane, AU Old Museum

Tuesday, September 15 – Philadelphia, PA MilkBoy

Sunday, September 20 – Manchester Center, VT Billsville House Concerts

Tuesday, September 22 – Ventura, CA Ventura Music Hall (w/ Rayland Baxter)

Wednesday, September 23 – Riverside, CA Farm House Collective (w/ Rayland Baxter)

Friday, September 25 – Torrey, UT Fort Desolation

Wednesday, September 30 – Portland, OR Polaris Hall

Friday, October 2 – Reno, NV Off Beats Arts & Music Fest

Saturday, October 3 – San Francisco, CA Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival

Saturday, November 7 – Groningen, NL Take Root Festival

Monday, November 9 – Leeds, UK Book Club

Tuesday, November 10 – Glasgow, UK King Tut's

Wednesday, November 11 – Manchester, UK YES Basement

Friday, November 13 – Brighton, UK Dust

Saturday, November 14 – London, UK Village Underground

Monday, November 16 – Ostend, BE Café De Zwerver

Tuesday, November 17 – Paris, FR Point Ephemere

Thursday, November 19 – Utrecht, NL Ekko

Friday, November 20 – Offenbach, DE Hafen 2

Sunday, November 22 – Copenhagen, DK Ideal Bar

Monday, November 23 – Hamburg, DE Nachtasyl

Tuesday, November 24 – Berlin, DE Neue Zukunft

Thursday, November 26 – Milan, IT Bellezza

Friday, November 27 – Geneva, CH TBA



Photo Credit: Jeff Anderson Jr.

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