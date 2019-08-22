GospelbeacH Shares New Single, New Studio LP 'Let It Burn' Drops Oct. 4

GospelbeacH is back with a set of great new songs. Let It Burn is the follow up to their acclaimed 2017 album Another Summer of Love (Shindig! magazine Record of the Year 2017) and the third proper studio album by the notorious Los Angeles rock combo. It features the return of virtuoso guitarist Neal Casal (Chris Robinson Brotherhood). Let It Burn is an album of West Coast rock and roll, redemption and guitar solos!

GospelbeacH's Let It Burn will be available October 4th on Limited Edition Vinyl, CD, digital and streaming formats via Alive Naturalsound Records.

"There was a certain kind of rock n' roll Brent Rademaker wanted to create for the third abum, Let It Burn, with his band GospelbeacH, whose philosophy dovetailed with the lush, Laurel Canyon-inspired vibe of the 11-track album. The album's first single 'Dark Angel' is muscular but melodic." - Gary Graff, BILLBOARD

"... captures the spirit of the Grateful Dead in the nakedness of 1970 (Workingman's Dead, American Beauty) and The Band at their best without being burdened by an adherence to a specific era. GospelbeacH is a glimpse of American music's future." - Jedd Beaudoin, POPMATTERS

Listen to "Bad Habits" here:





