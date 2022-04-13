Global Superstar Anitta Presents Hotly-Anticipated New Album 'Versions of Me'

After building anticipation to a boiling point worldwide, Brazilian global pop superstar Anitta unveils her new album and Warner Records debut, Versions of Me,.

"I've been working on this record for about three years. The album had another name, another face. But it's always been a reflection of who I am as an artist. I'm happy with the result we got today and we're finally being able to release it in full."

Anitta continues, "This album represents myself on so many levels, so many layers. Yes, there are the sounds of Brazil, like funk and pagodão, which are part of my origins. But there are also references that formed my musical taste, like hip hop and pop, sounds that are global. I have fun, I let go and I feel very inspired by all these 'versions' of me."

Setting the stage for its arrival, tracks from the album have already eclipsed a billion streams across "Envolver," "Boys Don't Cry," "Faking Love" [feat. Saweetie], "Girl From Rio," and "Me Gusta" [with Cardi B & Myke Towers].

And Anitta has made history once again with "Envolver." "Envolver" just hit #1 on the Spotify Global Chart, becoming the first time a Brazilian artist has taken the top spot on the global chart. It also stands out as "the highest-charting single on the Billboard Hot 100 by a Brazilian soloist this century." And it took over the internet, marking her fourth entry on the Billboard Hot Trending Songs Chart and inspiring 2 million TikTok creates.

This body of works makes good on the promise of its title as it illuminates every facet of this dynamic and diverse superstar. She joins forces with Ty Dolla $ign on the unshakable "Gimme Your Number," which has all the makings of a summer anthem with its "La Bamba" reinvention and sizzling back-and-forth.

The sound of a creaking bed sets the tone for the seductive "I'd Rather Have Sex," while she dips into raw emotion on the heartfelt "Love You" punctuated by a confession, "I didn't want to sing sad songs forever." Then, there's "Ur Baby" [feat. Khalid]. It builds towards another massive chorus with R&B feels. The energy reaches its apex on cross-cultural banger "Que Rabao" [feat. Mr. Catra e Papatinho] and including appearances by YG and MC Kevin o Chris. "Versions of Me" distills the overall vibe into one anthem, and the closer "Love Me, Love Me" offers a fittingly vulnerable, yet bubbly and bold conclusion.

Listen to the new album here: